Are harm minimisation reforms enough to contend with Australia’s pokie problem or should we get rid of the machines altogether?



Len Ainsworth founded Aristocrat Leisure, the world's second-largest manufacturer of gaming machines, allowing him to donate generously to charities. Picture from file

Anyone who gives $60 million to charitable causes deserves unreserved applause, right?



According to The Sydney Morning Herald, that is how much Len Ainsworth and his family have given away over the years.



As a result, you will find the Ainsworth name attached to institutions such as the Sydney Children's Hospital, the Sydney Modern Art Gallery, and such educational institutions as the universities of Sydney, Western Sydney and NSW.



These are just some important institutions on which the family has lavished their generosity. So what made these donations possible?



In 1953, Len Ainsworth founded Aristocrat Leisure, today the world's second-largest manufacturer of gaming machines. The company has made him fabulously wealthy and, in turn, allowed him to be generous beyond what most of us could even begin to imagine.



But does $60 million of good justify the harm that gaming causes in our communities?

News from Victoria suggests their government is beginning to seriously question whether it can live with the social harm caused by pokies.



Over the weekend, July 16, the Victorian government announced that it would be introducing harm minimisation measures for pokies, including the mandatory closing of machines between 4am and 10am, slower spin rates and pre-commitment cards limited to $100.

When introducing the reforms, Premier Andrews explained: "These reforms will provide the strongest gambling harm preventions and anti-money laundering measures in Australia. We owe it to all Victorians to take this stance and help those experiencing harm turn their lives around."

Victorian Gaming Minister Mellisa Horne added the very helpful reminder that this harm is "not confined to money. People lose their relationships, their jobs and their wellbeing."

I was heartened to read news of a government taking meaningful and tangible action to try to curtail the very real harm that pokies often cause.



The kind of harm that is caused when a pokie-addicted parent finds themselves unable to put sufficient food on their kids' plates, when mortgage repayments cannot be met, or when marriages break down under the weight of addiction and financial stress. Harm that all of the research has repeatedly shown to most severely impact those in the lowest socio-economic areas.

When I think of what is happening to our south, I long for similarly meaningful action in our own state. Instead, our pokie problem is met with a trial of cashless gaming cards, voluntarily opted into and extending to only 500 of our state's nearly 87,000 pokies. What a surprise it will be when we are told that the trial showed no meaningful benefit to harm minimisation!

I find myself echoing Tim Costello's reaction to Victoria's approach when he says "the unnecessary and shambolic trial of the cashless gambling card in NSW should be abandoned and Premier Minns should follow the lead of Victoria in committing to the statewide implementation of a mandatory, pre-commitment cashless card".

Which brings us back to the Ainsworth family's $60 million of charitable giving.



Good on him for giving such large amounts of cash away. A number that represents only about one per cent of his estimated $5.7 billion personal wealth. For most of us, that's the equivalent of generously buying a round of drinks for a few mates on payday.



Then consider that in NSW pubs and clubs, pokie losses in 2022 averaged $23.7 million daily. Three days' worth of losses could not only outstrip the good of Ainsworth's 'philanthropy' but leave 362 days worth of losses in the pockets of those far more needy of the money.

Of course, it would be unfair not to give Ainsworth's point of view a fair hearing. As he so eloquently stated, those who oppose gambling are simply "narrow-minded, bigoted bastards".

Well, if that is what calling on governments to take serious harm minimisation action makes me, then that is a label I will wear with pride.

David Robinson is the Anglican Minister in Glen Innes