Former Queensland chief justice Catherine Holmes handed a 990-page report containing 57 recommendations to Governor-General David Hurley.

It was an attack on our most vulnerable and disadvantaged

The Royal Commission into the Robodebt scheme recently handed down its findings.

They were scathing of government ministers and senior public servants.

Senior public servants were criticised for their absolute failure to provide frank and fearless advice. They had been cowed after years of attacks on the public service, not from outside, but from the government they served. They were not game to tell their political masters anything they did not want to hear.

The most scathing judgment was reserved for those who supposedly represent us, the politicians, elected from, and by, us.

How could the people who voted so misjudge, time after time, the moral fibre of those they chose to send to Canberra to make decisions on their behalf? It is not as if the truth was not out there.

Concerns had been raised about the impacts and inequity of the Robodebt scheme from the time it was first proposed. The initial advice to government from the public servants was that the scheme was not lawful.

What has come out of the Royal Commission is that, once that advice was received, compliant senior public servants simply deleted those words that said it was unlawful, and the minister, Scott Morrison, asked no questions as he submitted it to Cabinet for approval. The Royal Commission found that, having received the original advice, he should have questioned the new advice (advice that suited his intentions) but he did not.

Robodebt was not an administrative error or oversight. It was an intentional attack on the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our community.



The philosophy behind the Robodebt scandal is the same as the philosophy behind the mistreatment of asylum seekers, by the same government, over the same period of time.

In the period starting with John Howard in 1996, Australian politics lost its moral compass.

Rather than ringing alarm bells and signalling a change for the better, the 'children overboard" scandal and the Tampa incident were a sign of more and worse to come.

What followed, through the demonisation of the victims of local and global political and economic trends, was immoral but it became the mainstay of Australian politics.

Various political players from both sides seemed to be trying to out-extreme each other.

Disparaging epithets like "dole bludger" and "illegal immigrant" became part of the language of daily political discourse.

It became "de-riguer" to target the weakest and most vulnerable in order to score political points.

As the Royal Commission has so eloquently pointed out, this ignored the real and horrendous impacts on individuals. It ignored the fact that those being targeted were not protagonists or criminals but were rather victims of global forces over which they had no control.

After all this, imagine my dismay on reading that Scott Morrison had been granted legal aid to fight any charges arising from the Royal Commission.

The notion that government ministers are indemnified by the Commonwealth for any liabilities arising form their decisions should, in my mind be a limited indemnity. I think it is acceptable to indemnify them because they were stupid or incompetent, since, after all, we elected them, but they should not be indemnified against being criminal or evil.

Scott Morrison, Alan Tudge, Stuart Robert and any others responsible should be held to account, from their own assets and their own superannuation, in the same way that they targeted our most vulnerable.



Only after their assets are exhausted should there be any call on the public purse, either for legal costs or compensation.