Early blade shearers at Emmaville. Picture by F Williams

My father Bill Cameron, wrote: When the early squatters settled in the district in 1838 and 1840, they introduced sheep into the areas as their main source of income.

Prior to 1888 the sheep were shepherded but after 1880 as wire fences were constructed the shepherds were gradually phased out.

Sheep stations were established near water and the shepherds lived in bark huts.

Usually, two shepherds with two flocks shared a hut and then a hut keeper was generally employed to do the cooking and to protect the flock at night from dingoes.

Bells were placed on some of the sheep and if a predator hove in sight the sound of the bells alerted the hutkeeper to the fact that there was something wrong.

Shepherds were usually signed up for 12 months at £20 a year with a ratio of 10, 4, 2 and 1/4 [pounds] of meat, flour, sugar, and tea.

If a shepherd left his job before the 12 months were up, he was liable to prosecution of caught.

The early woolsheds were of slabs and bark; at shearing time the shepherds would bring their sheep to the head station in rotation.

At first the sheep were washed before shearing to remove the dirt and grease from the wool to make the wool lighter for transport.

From this district the wool was transported to Lawrence on the Clarence [or Grafton] by bullock drays and on the return journey they would bring back the rations for the next twelve months.

In about 1861 John Robert Chappell started a wool scour on the Severn River at Dundee and this did away with a lot of the sheep washing.

When the railway came through in 1884 the wool was consigned by rail and most of it was sold in the grease although some woolgrowers continued to have their heavier lower grade wool scoured before sale.

The rapid growth in sheep numbers in the colony and consequent increase in wool production caused a slump in the wool market in the 1840s.

Wool was practically worthless and ad squatters were boiling down the surplus sheep for tallow used in the manufacture of soap and for cooking.

The slump caused disaster for many of the early squatters.

Winters were hard in New England and there was very little growth in the winter months.

