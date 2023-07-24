John Robert Chappell's first woolshed at Dundee in 1868. Picture courtesy of Liz Chappell

Liz Chappell's family history describes the early process of wool scouring:

John Robert Chappell, eldest son of John Thomas and Frances, was 10-years-old when he arrived in the colony of NSW with his parents and two younger brothers.

It is believed he trained as woolclasser with Mr Mort (Later Goldsborough Mort) in Sydney then worked in Victoria, probably wool classing before coming to Nowendoc near Walcha where he was employed cutting cedar.

When John Robert Chappell came to Rangers Valley as a woolclasser in 1858, custom was to wash the sheep in a clean waterhole in the river and dry them before shearing.

Because of this practice, many old stations have a paddock named 'Washpool' where this operation was carried out.

The first year John Robert was at Rangers Valley, 110,000 sheep were washed this way. He described the operation to his son W R Chappell:

"The first pool was where the sheep were soaked with warm water and soap. A man sat with a pole and dipped the sheep under water with plenty of rubbing the soap and hot water until the yolk was well loosened in the wool.

"Then the sheep was passed on to a second pond with the same process only cold water until the yolk and dirt were gone.

"Then the sheep was passed onto the third or rinsing pool. Then from that they were let out onto clean pasture to dry. From there they went into the shearing shed to be shorn and the wool classed and baled.

"The main operator was Mr Watson, Mr Bloxsome's head drover who used to do all the droving from the Valley and Dundee head cattle station to Mr Bloxsome's other stations further west.

"The third year at the Valley I opened a small scour and fellmongered the sheep skins and scoured the wool from them."

The idea of shearing sheep in the grease and washing the wool after was a radical change but soon took on.



Mr Bloxsome built a woolshed for shearing sheep in the grease on Dundee (near where the old Dundee sports ground was on 'Rosedale' in the early 1860s).

John Robert Chappell selected 44 acres of land on a bend in the Severn River, offering plentiful clean water with which to run a wool scour.

