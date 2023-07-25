What's the deal with The Andrews Bill and why are the territories governed differently to the states?

Eligible people will be able to access voluntary assisted dying in NSW from November 28. Picture from Shutterstock

As we all know, some people's lives are simply not worth living. The only decent and merciful thing to do is to put them out of their misery.



Of course, not many of us would say it in such an offensive and abrasive manner. But as a society, we are busy letting our actions show that this is what we really do think.



On May 19, 2022, NSW passed the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act. From November 28 this year, people who meet the criteria outlined in the legislation can end their lives at a time of their choosing.



I was reminded of this impending law recently when the Dutch government released a selection of statistics that paint a pretty grim picture of the reality of euthanasia in that country.



In 2002, the Netherlands became the first country to allow doctors to kill patients at their request if they met strict requirements, including having an incurable illness causing "unbearable" physical or mental suffering.



So what can we learn from the Dutch experiment? We can learn that in the decade between 2012 and 2021, almost 60,000 people accessed their laws, 900 of whom have recently had their records made public. Of those 900 people, most were older and had conditions including cancer, Parkinson's and ALS.



Undoubtedly, those who framed the laws thought these were exactly the kind of people who would seek to use them. However, the Dutch example showed worrying examples of how low the bar can quickly become in terms of what constitutes "strict requirements" and "unbearable" suffering.



Thirty people included being lonely as one of the causes of their unbearable pain. Eight said the only causes of their suffering were factors linked to their intellectual disability or autism, social isolation and a lack of coping strategies.



The records of one man in his 20s explained that "the patient had felt unhappy since childhood," was regularly bullied and "longed for social contacts but was unable to connect with others".



The man chose euthanasia after deciding that "having to live on this way for years was an abomination".



I have no doubt that these people struggled, and my heart goes out to them. But are we really saying there's no other way to help them and that they are just better dead?



Apparently, after having these laws in effect for 20 years, those entrusted with administering them in Holland have come to believe so. And Holland is only set to lower the bar further as they remove any existing age restrictions, allowing terminally-ill children between one and 12 years to end their own lives.



When I look at the Dutch example, it makes me sad to think that our state has started down the same path. With the way paved for us, my bet is that we will quickly begin to catch up to the Dutch and see similar tragedies as those brought to light over there.



I can only lament that, as a society, we continue to leave behind God's verdict on the value of human life.



A verdict that declares all people to have been made in his image and therefore of inestimable value whether male or female, rich or poor, able or disabled or anything else you can imagine.



And even when those lives are damaged, whether by our own actions and choices or by circumstances entirely beyond our control, they remain so precious to God that he would send Jesus to redeem broken and battered people for himself.



If the Son of God can place such value on our lives that he would even lay down his own for our sake, I can only pray that those who might be tempted to believe they would be better off dead might instead hear the voice of the one who values them.



David Robinson is the Anglican Minister in Glen Innes