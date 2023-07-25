All education is political and politics is often about education

Picture from Shutterstock

Public education is an Australian institution. It was a fundamental commitment of government as the colonies developed and coalesced into the federation we know today as the Commonwealth of Australia.

There have always been private schools in Australia. They have not always enjoyed funding from the public purse.

In the mid-1960s Robert Menzies changed the political and educational landscape by proposing, in an effort to win the votes of Catholics, and the political endorsement of the Catholic church, to fund science laboratories in Catholic schools.



As a political strategy, it was a big winner.

As with many such ideas it grew and grew. The demands of the private school lobby for more and more funding continued to grow. Some politicians and parties, particularly the Liberal Party under John Howard, along with compliant state governments, used it to drive the development of small private schools in newly emerging suburbs.

Many people would be shocked to discover that there are new suburbs on the outskirts of Sydney that have been developed without any provision for the building of a public primary or high school.

In the longer term it has turned into a money spinner for the private school lobby.

By the time of the Gonski Inquiry into education funding ten years ago, it was patently obvious to even the most uninformed observer that there were big problems with education funding in Australia.

Private school funding from the public purse, from taxpayers, was far outstripping the investment in public education.

Public education caters to the needs of between 60 - 70 per cent of Australian children. It is available to all children regardless of their personal circumstances. It caters to those sections of the community who have the highest needs. This costs money.

Unfortunately, the money that should have been spent on public education was being diverted to private schools because of the neo-liberal obsession with, and prioritising of, private choice over public need.

Since Robert Menzies introduced his rather modest policy initiative the private school funding rort has cartwheeled into an orgy of excess.

We have been regaled with various accounts of this excess including funding of a plunge pool for a principal and a junket to the Henley on Todd rowing regatta, all made possible by public largesse.

More recently news reports have emerged that detailed just how skewed toward private schools the public funding process has become.

Blame is shared across the political spectrum ... after all, it was Julia Gillard that stated that "no school would lose funding" when releasing the Gonski Review findings.

Liberal and National politicians have, in nearly 10 years of federal Coalition rule, entrenched that division even further.

State governments have contributed to the problem by failing to invest in public education at the levels that they should.

While some years ago, I would have called for the abolition of any funding for private schools, I have come to recognise the political reality in Australia.

It is a political given that private schools are going to receive public funds.

Accepting that reality, I think there are a few things that should be non-negotiable.

That incudes that there must be a guarantee that public schools will receive 100 per cent of the required funds, regardless of any funds that go to private schools.

Secondly, private schools should never receive more than the recognised and accepted resource levels developed by the Gonski review.

Thirdly, private schools that accept public funds should be required to account for how they have spent those funds and should have to comply with all legislation relating to anti-discrimination, employment and workplace health and safety.

Michael McNamara is a passionate advocate for public education. He worked for over 40 years in public education in NSW, the last 15 of them as a high school Deputy Principal. He retired to Glen Innes in 2017.