A GROUP who support the restoration of the Great Northern Railway line have relaunched under a new name.

Armidale engineer Matthew Tierney has been elected president of Trains North Incorporated.

Mr Tierney said he feels parts of the community have been "gagged" from voicing their opinion in support of the group.

Members of the group campaigned for the restoration of rail services between Armidale and Wallangarra near Queensland border under the Northern Railway Defenders Forum.

Mr Tierney said operating under the incorporated banner will lift their profile and open new lines of communication.



"It will help us communicate with different levels of government and other organisations," he said.

"We now have a bank account, elected members and will have a regular presence across the region.

"We're hoping it will be a vehicle for the public in the Northern Tablelands to express their views on what should happen to the railway line in the future.

"We feel like the public has almost been gagged and told there is no prospect of anything happening for the next 20 to 30 years, which we disagree with.



"Our view is it's a valuable asset that should not be destroyed."

Armidale engineer Matthew Tierney running a recent forum. He has been elected president of Trains North Incorporated.

The group had public meetings under its previous banner at Glen Innes and Tenterfield.

Mr Tierney said the service to the Queensland border started in 1888. But the infrastructure languished for 30 years after the rail service ceased in the late 1980s.



He said there were opportunities in the years ahead for passenger and freight services to be viable on the train line.

The steel rails are fit for purpose and the 214km of track between Armidale and Wallangarra is in good shape.

It has also been suggested that the railway would be a reliable alternative to flood prone coastal and inland rail.



The group will look to hold meetings in the months ahead at Armidale and Guyra.

"The meetings are usually well attended," Mr Tierney.

"We've had plenty of councillors there, particularly at Glen Innes where we've had a group associated with us operating.

"We now have an increasing membership with office bearers and a team who want to make sure the community is properly informed."

