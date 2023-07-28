What to look for when choosing an aged care facility

This is branded content.

Choosing an aged care facility is a monumental decision that requires careful thought and meticulous research. It's crucial that the facility you select meets the health and support needs of your loved ones, while also promoting their independence, dignity, and quality of life.

In this article, you'll find several crucial factors to consider when choosing a residential care facility, allowing you to make a decision that suits the unique needs of your family.

Recognise the level of care required

Identifying the level of care your loved one needs is a critical step. It's essential to understand the difference between low and high care needs.

Low care needs: These often mean that your loved one may require help with daily tasks such as showering, dressing, and meals. However, they still maintain a level of independence and can often participate in social activities and manage their day-to-day life with some assistance.

High care needs: These usually indicate a necessity for constant supervision and assistance in every aspect of life, including personal care, mobility, and medication management. It may also involve dealing with more complex medical conditions or cognitive impairment, such as dementia.

Understanding these needs will streamline your search, enabling you to focus on facilities providing the appropriate level of care and addressing the ongoing aged care crisis.

Examine specialised care services

A closer look at the specialised care services offered by the facility can significantly influence your decision-making. Facilities vary in their focus areas; choose one that aligns with your loved one's specific needs. Here are a few things to consider:

Dementia care: Facilities specialising in dementia care will have staff trained in dealing with memory-related conditions, providing mental stimulation activities and ensuring a safe environment.

Palliative care: For those with life-limiting illnesses, facilities with palliative care expertise can provide comfort, manage pain, and support the emotional and psychological well-being of residents.

Moreover, if your loved one requires physical, occupational, or speech therapy, ensure the facility has qualified therapists on-site. It's also beneficial to check if the facility has dedicated spaces for rehabilitation exercises.

Consider the facility's location

Being close to friends, family, and familiar surroundings can greatly impact a resident's happiness and security. Choosing a facility located close to loved ones enables regular visits, maintaining strong familial connections and reducing feelings of isolation.

Assess the physical environment

From the cleanliness of the facility to the state of the amenities, it's essential to conduct a thorough assessment of the physical environment.



Look at the layout and access to natural light, and check if the outdoor spaces are well-maintained and inviting. The environment should resemble home and be comfortable to enhance the quality of life.

Investigate available activities and social programs

Engagement in social activities and community programs enhances mental well-being and fosters a sense of belonging. Explore the variety of activities offered and consider whether they align with your loved one's interests and hobbies.



An engaging social program should provide various options, catering to diverse tastes and abilities.

Scrutinise staffing levels and qualifications

Any aged care facility must have a sufficient number of well-trained staff. The presence of adequate staff ensures individualised care, timely response to residents' needs, and the delivery of appropriate healthcare services.



Observe the staff-to-resident ratio to gauge if it aligns with the recommended industry standards.

The staff's qualifications are equally significant. They should possess the necessary skills and training to deliver the required level of care and have experience of working with elderly residents.

Observing staff with residents can provide valuable insight into the facility's care quality. Do they treat residents with dignity, patience, and respect?



Are they responsive and empathetic to the residents' needs? This hands-on evaluation can play a crucial role in making your decision to enjoy quality senior living experience.

Consider the quality of food and dietary options

Nutritious food is critical to maintaining health, boosting morale, and fostering social interaction among residents. Here are some essential points to consider:

Meal variety: Check if the menu offers a diverse range of meals, incorporating different cuisines and dishes. Variety helps ensure that residents look forward to mealtimes and don't get bored with repetitive options.

Dietary requirements: Ensure the facility caters to specific nutritional needs. For residents with health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or food allergies, facilities must provide appropriate meal options.

Quality of ingredients: Find out where the facility sources its ingredients. Fresh, locally sourced produce tends to be of higher quality than imported or canned alternatives.

Nutritional balance: Meals should be nutritionally balanced to promote health and well-being. Look for facilities that employ dietitians or nutritionists to oversee meal planning and preparation.

Considering these factors will ensure your loved one enjoys nutritious meals in a sociable and welcoming environment.

Conclusion

Choosing a suitable aged care facility involves thoroughly analysing several factors. It's about ensuring the facility can provide the appropriate level of care, meet specific health needs, is in an accessible area, and offers a pleasant, engaging environment.

