Electric vehicles are making inroads in Australia's freight industry

The demand for EVs among Australian drivers has risen to such a degree that manufacturers are struggling to keep up. Picture Shutterstock

Do you drive an electric car? If you're in Australia, the answer is probably no. Australia has been notoriously sluggish with respect to electric vehicle (EV) uptake. With that said, it seems that this trend will soon be reversed.

In 2022, there were 44,000 EVs on the roads of Australia-not very many by Western standards. Over the past year, however, that figure increased by 100%. There are now more than 80,000 EVs being driven in Australia; about 80% of those are battery EVs while the rest are hybrids. Tesla is the most popular EV brand by far.

The demand for EVs among Australian drivers has risen to such a degree that manufacturers are struggling to keep up. The growing interest in zero emissions vehicles is not limited to individuals and families. Before long, public transport will be majority electric. Couriers and interstate freight companies are also beginning to see the long-term value in transitioning to electric vehicle fleets.

GEODIS is at work on a fully electric variant truck

Last month it was announced that GEODIS, a leading transport and logistics company with locations around the world, is working with Volvo Australia on a fully electric variant truck to be used for freight forwarding within Australia. The partnership has big implications for freight Sydney and other carriers throughout the country.

During the trial phase, GEODIS will evaluate the electric truck in terms of driving range and load capacity to ensure that it is equipped to transport up to 7500 kg as far as 200 km. A full scale deployment will follow, which GEODIS says will result in a whopping 95 percent drop in direct greenhouse gas emissions.

Like Volvo's other fully electric vehicles, the freight variant truck is powered in part by solar energy, while also relying on a network of charging stations. GEODIS has therefore ramped up its efforts to establish charging infrastructure and install solar panels at its Australian facilities.

Stuart Asplet, a sub-regional managing director for GEODIS, described the initiative as a testament to the company's "collective vision to decarbonise the supply chain industry" and a major step "forward to reduce our impact on the environment."

Battery powered freight locomotives?

Meanwhile, Australian freight rail company Aurizon recently unveiled its plans to deploy a battery powered electric freight locomotive. For this, Aurizon has partnered with Progress Rail, a subsidiary of Caterpillar. The idea is to take one of Aurizon's current 4000 class heavy hall diesel locomotives and convert it into a battery powered prototype. This work is being undertaken at Progress Rail's Redbank, Queensland location.

It is hoped that retrofitting existing locomotives will facilitate a faster and cheaper EV transition compared to acquiring a brand new battery powered fleet.

In addition to Progress Rail, Aurizon has brought the University of Queensland and Central Queensland University on board to assist with research and modelling work.

It is the first project of its kind in Australia, and it reflects a growing ambition among freight forwarding providers to electrify their fleets and, in so doing, dramatically reduce the sector's carbon footprint. This is sure to have a massive impact on the industry and economy at large.

As Aurizon CEO Andrew Harding put it, battery powered freight locomotives have the potential to transform the nation's freight supply chains for customers, communities and the Australian economy. He added that a successful EV transition will give Australian freight carriers and exporters an upper hand over global competition.

Freight's impact on the environment

Freight is transported by road, air, sea, and rail. It plays an essential role in the global economy. But it also has a major impact on the environment. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, freight transportation accounts for 8 per cent of global carbon emissions. If you factor in the emissions from ports and warehouses, the figure rises to 11 per cent.

Most of these emissions - about 65 per cent - come from road freight vehicles, despite the fact that the vast majority of freight is transported by sea. That's because ships are able carry far more cargo than a truck, and are therefore far more efficient when it comes to freight transport. Indeed, MIT reports that, in the context of shipping, trucks release 100 times more carbon emissions than ships.