Picture from Shutterstock

Sadly, but not unexpectedly, Rev David Robinson in his article demonstrates not a shred of true empathy or compassion for a person approaching death with suffering they find intolerable.

The evidence is now clear that giving a person with such intolerable suffering access to VAD, in a seeming paradox, frequently lives longer and has a better end quality of life than a person who does not request assistance - that is, access to VAD is palliative in its own right.

HAVE YOUR SAY: CLICK HERE TO SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR

VAD deaths are frequently described as beautiful, with the patient dying at a time and in surroundings of their choice, often with their favourite music playing - so different to the more clinical situation eg in an Intensive Care Unit where the 'music' would be the whirring of machines and the beeping of monitors.

The key message of Jesus was love your neighbour. So how is love best served? Thinking Australians would say that by giving the person approaching death the means and assistance to avoid the futile and intolerable suffering as outlined above.

Yet curiously, Rev Robinson refers to the death of Jesus on the cross. So here we have God, the Father, requiring the execution of his son in the most brutal way on the cross. Surely the ultimate child abuse! One would hope that a loving, all knowing and all powerful God would find a more humane way to solve this problem.

Rev Robinson is of course completely free not to utilise the VAD law if that is his wish, and enjoy any futile suffering that should come his way, but how dare he lobby to deny others their more humane choice.

Unsurprisingly three out of four Christians who designate themselves as Anglicans support the VAD choice. These enlightened Christians would endorse the remarks made by the late Anglican Archbishop Emeritas Desmond Tutu who stated "People who are terminally ill should have the option of dignified and compassionate assisted dying alongside the wonderful palliative care that already exists". "I pray that lawmakers, politicians and religious leaders have the courage to support choices terminally ill citizens make in departing Mother Earth with dignity and love."

Rev. Robinson cherry picks some data from a Netherlands report on VAD. Far more relevant is the fact that the Netherlands VAD report for 2022, stated that there were a total of 169,938 deaths recorded in the Netherlands, of which 8720 were assisted deaths.

Only 13 of these not meeting criteria. As the Coordinating Chair of that report stated "euthanasia procedures are carried out in the Netherlands with great care and transparency.

It is also likely that the Act has a much wider effect. How many people who died naturally will have found comfort in the knowledge that if their condition truly became unbearable, euthanasia would be a possibility? To me that is a reassuring thought."

The Swiss Penal Code has allowed assisted death since 1943. Oregon, USA, passed their act in 1994 but it did not become active until 1997. A further 10 USA states have followed Oregon. Our Northern Territory passed the Rights of the Terminally Ill Act in 1995. So, the Netherlands was not the first country to allow an assisted death as claimed by Rev Robinson.

Ian Wood

Bowral NSW

HAVE YOUR SAY:

Got an opinion you want to share? Send your letters online to www.gleninnesexaminer.com.au/comment/send-a-letter-to-the-editor/ or email gleninnesexaminer@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Your submission may be edited prior to publication. A correct name, suburb and phone number is required for verification.