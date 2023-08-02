Charli Elliot in action for the Magpies league tag team. The side secured fourth spot. Picture by Andy Hogo Photography.

The Glen Innes Magpies under 18s and league tag sides have secured top four semi-finals berths which begin on August 12.

The Magpies league taggers solidified their fourth position with a 24-12 victory over Narwan on Saturday.

Magpies president Sam Schiffmann said they did it again with minimal numbers due to rugby union commitments.

"They have played many games with only 11 or 12 players and still got it done," he said.

"If we had have had the whole squad all year, it would have been very interesting to see where they could have ended up.

"They have made the four which is really good.

"It will be really exciting to see what they can do in coming weeks because they are a pretty handy bunch."

The under 18s already had the minor premiership sewn up but still managed a 44-28 win over Narwan without a full contingent.

They turned up with 13 players, lost two at half-time due to under 16 commitments and then lost another through injury.

Adding to that, the majority of the side played schoolboy footy across a number of days before backing up for their club.

All clubs have this weekend off and Schiffmann said the 18s in particular need to give their bodies a rest.

"They are a competitive side and out there having a crack full-time," he said.



"They would play footy 24 hours a day if they could but for them to get that well-deserved rest that they need, get a few ks back in the legs, it is really exciting."

The men's game was called off early due to the mercy rule.

Again their side turned up with minimal numbers due to social events.

But they will play in the Plate series which is designed for teams placed fifth to eighth.

"We knew we would be limited with players through injuries and other commitments," Schiffmann said.

"But we didn't have the opportunity to not play otherwise we would lose 10 competition points."

Other teams including Uralla-Walcha have already indicated they won't be contesting the Plate.

But Schiffmann said the Magpies are hopeful, injuries pending, that they can continue playing to repay the faith shown by sponsors, supporters and the Glen Innes community.

"The whole community is happy footy is back and they have been so supportive this year so it is exciting to see how far we go into finals," he said.



"Especially with the under 18s winning the minor premiership and the ladies playing two codes and still making the four, some weeks having 11 and some weeks have 20 players.

"It is pretty exciting and as a footy club we are pretty chuffed to have ladies and 18s go so well. With the men's side, we will play off for a Plate and see how we go so there's still footy ahead."

