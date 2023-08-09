Nan Mellings spent 35 years as a teacher, 13 as headmistress of Glen Innes Infants School before she retired in 1968. Picture supplied

Education Week 2023 celebrates 175 years of public education in NSW.

In 1863 a group of Glen Innes citizens made an application to the Board of National Education for a school.



The Inspector picked a site fronting Meade and Grey Street, but the locals had other ideas and it commenced that year In Mrs McMaster's former 'Peel's Store,' and Archibald Stewart was appointed school teacher with an initial enrolment of 11 girls and five boys.

It is not only methods of teaching that have changed eg the giant leap from quills and slate boards to biros; 'chalkies' using blackboards, to modern smartboards; and the strict conditions teachers laboured under then would not be tolerated today!

The 'Rules for Teachers' in 1872 read:

1. Teachers each day will fill lamps, clean the wicks, and clean chimneys.

2. Each morning teacher will bring a bucket of water and scuttle of coal for the day's session.

3. Make your pens carefully. You may whittle the nibs to the individual taste of the student.

4. Men teachers may take one evening each week for courting purposes, or two evenings a week if they attend church regularly.

5. After ten hours in school the teachers may spend the remaining time reading the Bible or any other good books.

6. Women teachers who marry or engage in unseemly behavior will be dismissed.

7. Every teacher should lay aside from each pay a goodly sum of his earnings for his benefit during his declining years so that he will not become a burden on society.

8. Any teacher who smokes, uses liquor in any form, frequents pool or public halls, or gets shaved in a barber shop will give good reason to suspect his worth, intention, integrity and honestly.

9. The teacher who performs his labor faithfully and without fear for five years will be given an increase of twenty-five pence per week in his pay, providing the Board of Education approves.

The Glen Innes Public School will be holding a ceremony at 9.30am on Thursday, August 10 in the school Hall via Cameron Lane.

Parents and carers are invited to attend to help celebrate 'A Walk Through Time' of the school's history and celebrate the achievements of the students.

Mrs Cheryl Muldoon runs a popular schools excursion Education Programme at The Land of the Beardies Museum.

