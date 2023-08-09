Support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has dropped significantly in regional Australia according to the latest ACM survey - with a key takeaway from the majority of respondents.

A LEADING advocate of The Voice is coming to the Northern Tablelands to speak with the community.



Thomas Mayo is a Kaurareg Aboriginal, Kalkalgal and Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man and one of the key signatories to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.



Northern Tablelands for Yes group and reconciliation group, ANTaR Armidale, have co-sponsored Mr Mayo to speak at Armidale Town Hall on Monday, August 28.



"An Evening with Thomas Mayo" aims to provide information about the proposal to enshrine the First Nations Voice in the constitution, and address questions and concerns anyone might have.

Mr Mayo has spent the past six years travelling the country to share and explain the message of the Uluru Statement to Australians.

Armidale People for Reconcilitation Convenor Diana Eades wants everyone to come along and listen to Mr Mayo, irrespective of whether they are thinking of voting "yes" or "no", or they are unsure about how they will vote.

"Thomas Mayo is a calm, thoughtful and knowledgeable Indigenous man, with years of experience talking to a wide range of audiences and individuals," Ms Eades said.



"He is a very popular speaker, and we have nothing to fear, and plenty to learn, from welcoming him to Armidale and listening and talking to him."

Local Aboriginal woman Jill Ahoy heard Mr Mayo speak at a work conference. She said that "listening to what he had to say about the Voice to Parliament, he inspired, moved and put a fire in my belly to tell others like my family, friends and work colleagues about him and the referendum".

Mr Mayo has also accepted an invitation from Rose Lovelock, Director of the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place to take part in a yarning circle with members of the Aboriginal community.

Mr Mayo has written several books, including The Voice to Parliament Handbook - All the Detail You Need, (co-authored with Kerry O'Brien).



In the book he sets out the background to the Voice, and why it is important to "recognise Indigenous peoples as the first peoples of Australia", and to "ensure that when decisions are made about us, as a distinct people, that we have an opportunity to have a say".

The evening with Thomas Mayo, at Armidale Town Hall, starts at 5.15pm and will finish with light refreshments about 7.15pm.



The event is free, however, bookings are essential on the Humanitix website.

