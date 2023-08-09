Etsy marketing: How to get your Etsy store noticed

This is branded content.

So you're looking to sell your wares on an Etsy store - congratulations! Starting to sell products online can be a very exciting experience, particularly if this is your first time trying web retailing. Etsy is an incredibly powerful tool for generating sales, particularly for homemade items, vintage items, and tidbits that simply can't be found on larger retailers.

In this article, we're going to explore why Etsy marketing is so crucial to the success of your store. From the use of link-building services to the importance of clear informative pages, as well as clear product media, let's explore what it takes to get your Etsy store those critical views and sales.

Why is Etsy marketing so important?

It can be difficult to think about why marketing is important, but in the case of Etsy, it's actually crucial. With more than seven and a half million product sellers on the website, Etsy is not only one of the world's largest online marketplaces, but it is also an incredibly powerful asset for small businesses looking to do more with their products online.

Etsy marketing is not just important for visibility, but it may also be important for driving sales in new avenues that you haven't had before. In combination with other platforms, such as eBay, and a website, it can open up opportunities for multichannel distribution in a way that extends just beyond a single shopfront.

Let's face it - Your customers are weird

Let's face it, customers are strange - and that's okay. Everyone has different interests and tastes influenced by a variety of different things, from emotional motivation to their own historical influences and experiences. One such example may be someone with a very large disposable income and a proclivity for fast cars. They might be interested in purchasing a sports car and may not be as interested in purchasing, say, handmade jewellery.

Alternatively, someone who has an interest in arts and crafts and a passion for homemade items might be actively seeking out items on platforms like Etsy to purchase. Perhaps they're looking to purchase a gift for a family member or a friend, or maybe they're just looking for something to put on my kitchen shelf.



Ultimately, customers are strange and that's quite alright. Being able to market just strange is an incredibly powerful tool that will help you bring your products to a wider audience and make your products known across a range of audiences.

The benefits of complete descriptions

One small, but crucial element of product listings online is the completeness of the product descriptions you provide. For example, if you're selling books, you might be provided with barcodes or ISBN numbers. It is important when selling online that you are able to provide as complete and as accurate a description as possible for customers.

For example, if you are selling jewellery that is made of metals, listing the constituent components that go into the product may be helpful for people that have allergies to certain materials. For people that are searching online and aren't quite sure what they're looking for, having a complete description is a great way to put your product out there, and put your best foot forward.



By demonstrating what a product looks like, and how it feels to a consumer, you can provide an incredibly detailed product description, without your consumer leaving the comfort of their couch.

Complete product descriptions are the secret sauce of online platforms like Etsy. What seems like a relatively simple process can actually be a great driver for sales. In fact, a recent study found that more than 85 per cent of people place a high value on product descriptions when making a purchase decision.



Having a complete description is more than just a few words on a page. It's being able to elicit and explain what your product is in a way that is concise, considered, and helps bring the best parts of your product out to customers.

Be sure to collect great reviews

Selling products is only one part of the bigger picture. Keep in mind that once you've sold a product, you want to gather valuable customer feedback. This is not only beneficial to you in understanding the inherent needs and desires of your clientele, but can also help support customers that are uncertain or wish to know more about a product before making a purchase.

Fortunately, Etsy does really well in a world where 95% of consumers read reviews before buying - by prompting purchases after sales, they encourage customers to leave a review about the products that you sell to them.

Additionally, you may wish to explore review-building outside of Etsy, particularly if you're selling on multiple shopfronts. It may be as simple as sending them a Google review and asking them to provide some information on why they purchased a product. This can then feed into the broader review ecosystem.

For example, Etsy reviews for people that are on the platform, and Google reviews for people that are still searching online but haven't quite hit your store yet. A wide range of accessible product reviews, when people are looking to take a look at your store in general just to get a feel or a vibe of the thing, can be a great way to drive traffic to your website.



Get in touch with people regularly, and if there are issues, publicly address them. Sometimes you're going to have bad products and that's OK - how you respond to it is what makes your business operations so essential.

If you're unsure - Help is available

If you're uncertain about how to optimally market on Etsy, that is okay. Marketing may seem like a simple area, but sometimes, you may just want to focus on the sales and leave the marketing to experienced professionals. Hiring a professional service can help navigate the difficulties of marketing online, by being able to understand what things work and what things will drive the most success online.



Fortunately, there are quite services out there that you can reach out to, whether it be link building, article design, or flushing out the setup of your Etsy page. It's important that you consider reaching out if you are having difficulties. They can. often help you save quite a bit of time and quite a bit of hassle if marketing is just not an area you're comfortable with.