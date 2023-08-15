Student guide: What is an MBA degree?

Here is a rundown on what is involved and what you can expect from an MBA so you can determine if it's right for you.

Gaining the right qualification for your situation can be a difficult but important choice. If you're either in the workforce in business or a graduate you've probably heard about the MBA degree.



While those wanting to develop their business career can benefit greatly from this qualification, not many people understand the intricacies of the degree and what it entails.



This article will give you a run-through of what is involved and what you can expect from the qualification so you can determine if it's right for you.

What does an MBA mean and why should I consider it?

The MBA is short for the Master of Business Administration and is a graduate-level degree that provides students with the skills necessary to succeed in the world of business. It is rather well-rounded and features a range of coursework in multiple areas such as accounting, finance, marketing, commerce and management. Many graduates go on to have successful careers either becoming entrepreneurs or managing businesses at higher levels.

Many students flock to the course not only for knowledge and learning but the connections and networking are also valuable components of the MBA degree. This means you'll be able to connect with other professionals in the field, giving you the ability to learn from others and develop business relationships that will result in future success. The degree provides a holistic framework for anyone wanting to take things to the next level.

Types of MBA degrees and study options

Deciding to pursue a Master of Business Administration degree is a big step toward personal and professional growth. Luckily most institutions have a range of study options available so you can fit this degree into your busy lifestyle.

Online study

Luckily with the popularity of remote work, the MBA is offered online at a range of institutions. Degrees such as the MBA at SCU online let you study from anywhere, which can be great for busy professionals looking to upgrade their knowledge base. This means that you can learn while working full-time or travelling as long as you keep up with the coursework.

Full-time MBA or part-time MBA

The full-time MBA is recommended for students who do not currently have a job and can be beneficial as it allows individuals to focus solely on their studies without having to focus on multiple commitments. This also means that full-time students will be able to finish their degrees faster on average.

Part-time MBAs are for individuals that are already working in the field or have full-time obligations but are looking to level up. The advantage is that they don't have to sacrifice their current position to look for more opportunities and develop skills in business.

Benefits of earning an MBA

In today's job market, having an MBA can make quite a big difference between applicants and is quite a well-known degree. Just keep in mind your current position and future goals might have an impact on the amount this qualification will benefit you.

Increased earning potential

The increased earning potential of the MBA is a major drawcard. Graduates are often in higher-paying positions than those who only have lower-level qualifications such as a bachelor's degree. While it takes some extra commitment to complete, the MBA qualification is recognisable to employers that are looking for someone with better management and overall business capability.

Broader knowledge base

With its range of coursework and learning, an MBA provides graduates with a deeper understanding of the world of business. This knowledge helps them not only excel in their field but the wider knowledge base gives them the tools and capacity to run their own entrepreneurial ventures. This can be especially beneficial for those who want to take on multiple avenues in the business world.

Higher job security

Those working in the field who hold an MBA qualification generally have more job security than those who don't. This is because they are more favoured by employers as they have competencies in management and generally are in higher positions within a company.



Alternatively, the marketplace wants MBA graduates in general, so if you were to lose your job the chances of finding a replacement would be higher, handy for market downturns.

Increased networking opportunities

The networking component is also another major advantage. Sometimes those who find the right connections can even get employment in the future or find partners for business opportunities. Even if these don't seem appealing the friends with shared goals along the way will certainly help you succeed.

Conclusion