Wattle Day is celebrated on September 1, supposedly the first day of spring; however, there will be wattle blooming somewhere in Australia virtually all year.
In 1988, after much persuasion from Armidale's Maria Hitchcock OAM, wattle was officially gazetted as Australia's national flower.
"The derivation of the term 'wattle' is interesting," Mrs Hitchcock told My Garden Path, Gardening Australia, in October 2021.
"'Wattle' is an old English word meaning interlaced rods and twigs. In the early years of European settlement in Australia, shelters were constructed of flexible wooden sticks woven together and plastered with mud, a technique known as 'wattle and daub' and the wood most commonly used came from a plant called Callicoma serratifolia which became known as a 'Black Wattle'."
We have the local Bolivia Wattle, Torrington Wattle and Acacia ruppii (treated as conspecific with Acacia torringtonsis).
There was our distinctly wrapped Golden Wattle butter which was even exported overseas from the Dairy Co Op factory in Glen Innes.
Wattle bark was used our Whyte's Boot Factory in their tanning processes
In 2021 Jane Lally compiled 'Australian Songbird - Mollie McNutt, Poetry and Prose' and her research unearthed more of the story of this talented young author and poetess who came to live at Torrington with her schoolteacher husband, Andrew.
Mollie, formerly Mary E Shaw of Armidale, a pioneer kindergarten teacher married in 1911 having taught for about 10 years - her husband was the son of the manager of one of the Hillgrove mines.
Both Mollie and Andrew had taught at Hillgrove.
Andrew was appointed to Torrington and Mollie taught needlecraft to the girls of Bismuth and Torrington.
Andrew McNutt formed The Loyal Wattle Lodge at Torrington in 1912.
Though very ill Mollie passed the time writing poetry and prose and it is said the school residence was built facing the bush so she could sit in the sun on the veranda and write, and several of her poems were about Wattle.
'Drifts of feathery fern leaves Fluff of gleaming gold...'
As well as her own book 'The Road to Torrington', Mollie had more than 80 works published, especially in The School Magazine, and the Gould League of Bird Lovers magazine before her premature death from tuberculosis in 1920 aged c.26.
Rita Young recently compiled 'The Road to Torrington - Remembering Mollie McNutt.'
