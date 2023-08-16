The Glen Innes Magpies under 18s have the chance to bring a Group 19 title back to town after securing a spot in the grand final on August 27.
They took on the Guyra Super Spuds in last Sunday's major semi-final and came home strong in the second-half to secure a 34-20 victory.
The early stages went try-for-try before the Magpies took an 18-12 lead at the break. Then they rocketed out of the blocks in the second stanza and couldn't be stopped.
Magpies trainer Gav Petersen said it was a tough game but the Magpies' dedication to training paid off.
"It was probably typical of all their other encounters they have had with Guyra," he said.
"Every battle as been tough, particularly to start the game. They are always tight.
"I just think the level of fitness our group has got at the moment gets them home; the later the game goes they kick into gear a bit more."
Their dedication comes down to their love for the game.
Whenever the opportunity to play rugby league arises, they jump at it.
And a large portion of the squad has played in other competitions throughout the year.
"They have had a pretty big year on-the-field with all the football they have played through school and with the Maggies," Petersen said.
"Collectively, the group, it is more-or-less the same bunch of blokes that have played both the school competitions and the Group 19 stuff."
They have mostly benefitted from the re-introduction of the under-18 competition into the Group 19 competition this year as well as the Magpies club getting off the ground.
Petersen believes they will play a major role in the club moving forward.
"The club is very excited. They are the next generation so we are looking forward to watching them progress," he said.
"Most of them stay in juniors next year but hopefully over the next couple of years we can see these guys progress through into seniors."
The side played Guyra in last year's under 16 grand final and were pipped at the post.
"Guyra got our guys last year in the 16s, which is in the back of their minds," Petersen said.
"They were undefeated until the grand final and lost.
"So complacency is certainly not going to be an issue for our guys in the grand final.
"They are training hard and looking forward to it."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
