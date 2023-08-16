Glen Innes Examinersport
Group 19 rugby league: Glen Innes Magpies under 18s qualify for grand final

Updated August 16 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:19am
Kolby Martin is tackled by the Guyra defence. Picture by Grant Robertson
The Glen Innes Magpies under 18s have the chance to bring a Group 19 title back to town after securing a spot in the grand final on August 27.

