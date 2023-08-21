A rejuvenated business chamber is gearing up for the return of the town's popular awards night.
The committee on the Glen Innes Business Chamber have been working towards the event since its relaunch in March.
About 400 businesses are expected to be showcased by the time nominations close on September 22.
There are 15 awards categories split across three groups - Outstanding Awards, Excellence in Sector, and a People's Choice Award.
An external judging panel will shortlist the finalists and judge against set criteria to determine a winner.
White Rock Wind Farm is the naming rights sponsor with the event to be held at the Glen Innes Golf Club on October 20.
Business Chamber president Cassandra Hill said the community have embraced the return of the awards night.
"It's about giving the business community a voice and highlighting what the region has to offer," she said.
"This will be a chance to share our collective vision and help the local economy grow and thrive into the future.
"We've already had overwhelming support from the community and everyone is really looking forward to the night itself.
"It's been a long time since we've been able to come together as a large group to celebrate the best of what we do locally."
The chamber is focusses on building a resilient business community, encouraging strong and valuable business relationships, and inspiring growth and development.
They work alongside local, state, and federal government organisations to support and advocate for its members and their businesses.
It has an alliance with Business NSW that allows members access to business resources and development opportunities.
Workshops and sessions will be held during Small Business Week from October 16-20.
The chamber can assist businesses with online visibility and networking opportunities.
Guest speakers and more information on the awards night will be announced soon.
Businesses do not need to be a chamber member to be nominated for an award but it is highly encouraged.
Finalists will be announced on September 25 with people's choice voting closing on October 13.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.gleninnesbusinesschamber.com/ticketing.
