Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Business

The Glen Innes Business Chamber will hold an awards night on October 20

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
August 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rejuvenated business chamber is gearing up for the return of the town's popular awards night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.