Under 18s grand final team: Meet the future of the Glen Innes Magpies

The Glen Innes Magpies' successful return to the Group 19 senior rugby league fold has culminated with a grand final berth.
The under 18s team will take on the Narwan Eels at Armidale's Bellevue Oval this Sunday from 1.40pm.
Here's how they line up:
Fullback/Centre
Has been instrumental at centre and moved to fullback due to injuries, is the son of Magpie great Percy, Will give his all.
Wing
Small in stature but big in heart. Will fill in any where that is needed and very valuable. Can score a try on the edge.
Centre/Wing
Only 16 but doesn't look out of place, lots of pace and is very dangerous one on one. Will give a huge 80-minute effort.
Centre
Very impressive all year, will put his hand up when the going gets tough and change the momentum with his strong defence and carries.
Wing
Will provide strong carries returning the ball to start the sets strong and will be primed for the weekend.
Five-eighth
Form player of the competition nominated for Group 19 Best and Fairest. Will direct the traffic and take the line on when he sees an opening, definitely can break this game open.
Halfback - Captain
Size of a jockey and never backs down. He is the glue of this side and stands up when the going gets tough, possesses a smart kicking game to keep the side in this.
Prop
Will reproduce another big effort laying the platform in the middle. The longer the game goes the harder and further he runs, a key piece to the puzzle up front with Moss.
Hooker
Will slice through the defence like a Bruce's Butchery Steak. Holds the middle together making countless tackles and provides crisp ball to get the boys going forward.
Prop
First year of footy and does not look out of place being instrumental in the front row with Lucas. Will play 80 minutes and take on anyone, will not shy away from the task on Sunday.
Second Row
Has strengthened the edges in defence and has countless carries every game, could break this game open if he is given too much space, Plays well above his weight and a key role.
Second Row
A fierce and Fiery competitor, Quick on his feet and will be putting on some big shots to fire the boys up.
Lock
Cannot fault his defence and is the ultimate workhorse every side needs when the going gets tough, would not surprise if he was player of the final.
Utility
Only 16 years old and will cover any position from 1-9, a very versatile player that will be called upon to fill the voids. Very clever around tired ruck defence and solid on the edges.
Front Row/Second Row
Wont miss a tackle and will run the ball up all day long. When he is called upon he will not let the team down and go forward.
Front Row
Will come on to replace Lucas or Moss late in the halves to provide the vital go forward and keep the intensity up. Is all effort and will be digging in.
Second Row/Centre
Will play anywhere on the edge and is rock solid. A well known surname for brut toughness and ability, which harry also possesses.
Fullback/Centre
Has been out with injury but has until midday Sunday to prove fit. Also a contender for Group 19 Best and Fairest. If he proves fit will be a huge addition, especially with his goal kicking.
Front Row/Second Row
Will miss this clash due to injury, but is a part of the reason the team have been so successful, would do anything to be able to play and help the boys out. A real gentleman.
Danny "Uncle" Armstrong
Coach
The braintrust behind this whole operation. A wealth of knowledge and ability has got this team playing better than ever. Will know which trigger to pull at the right times to make changes. He bleeds Black and White and deserves the win.
Gavin "Gav" Petersen
First Aid/Water boy/Personal Assistant
Helps the side out week in week out with all game day tasks and is basically Danny Personal Assistant with all things footy. A proud committee man.
The grand finals begin at 9.30am.They are: league tag Plate between Guyra and Walcha-Uralla. Men's Plate - Bingara versus Tingha; league tag - Tingha versus Bingara; top tier men's Narwan versus Inverell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.