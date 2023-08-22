Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Telehealth cart comes to Masonic Village in Glen Innes

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:17pm, first published August 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ELDERLY residents at a New England aged care home can now have their heart rates monitored and wounds assessed at the touch of a button.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.