ELDERLY residents at a New England aged care home can now have their heart rates monitored and wounds assessed at the touch of a button.
The Royal Freemasons' Benevolent Institution bought a Visionflex telehealth cart for residents at the Masonic Village aged care facility in Lambeth Street, Glen Innes.
On August 22, residents and visitors were given the opportunity to test out the cart, which cost up to $20,000.
"Visionflex technology also allows family members to be part of the telehealth appointment, even if they cannot be in the village with the resident," nurse practitioner Amanda Woodlands.
Residents in the village can make telehealth appointments from the cart, with health professionals able to use a range of real-time diagnostic tools during the appointment.
"With this technology, health professionals are not only be able to see and hear a resident, they are able to listen to their breathing, monitor their heart rate and blood pressure, assess wounds and skin integrity and much more," Ms Woodlands said.
"While telehealth services will never replace the value of face-to-face appointments, we see telehealth as being an important support resource for health professionals in the provision of care for residents."
A training session for residents and staff was held earlier this month in Goulburn, before the technology was rolled out to other masonic villages, including the one in Glen Innes.
The institution has bought a total of 19 carts, valued up to $20,000 each, for their aged-care facilities across NSW.
The carts will be rolled out in coming months, with Glen Innes residents among the first to benefit.
