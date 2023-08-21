Glen Innes Examiner
Home/Photos and Video

Squadron Energy targets students in New England region for future in renewables sector

By Staff Writers
Updated August 23 2023 - 12:39pm, first published August 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Squadron Energy is offering STEM scholarships at Inverell High and Macintyre High schools to upskill the next generation in renewables.
Squadron Energy is offering STEM scholarships at Inverell High and Macintyre High schools to upskill the next generation in renewables.

Squadron Energy is providing scholarships in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for students in the New England region, which will give young people skills that are relevant to the renewables sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.