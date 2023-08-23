The equation is pretty simple for the Glen Innes Elks teams if they want to lift the trophy at the end of the New England Rugby Union season.
Win and they are within reaching distance.
Lose and it's on to Mad Monday.
The Elks women's 10s and second grade teams, and the Tenterfield Bumblebees third grade side, will play in the minor semi-finals at Armidale's Moran Oval this Sunday.
The women will face Tamworth at 1.40pm and coach Mitch Swift is confident their forward pack can combat their opponents.
"Tamworth are more of a a big side, as opposed to Albies who are a fast side," he said.
"We beat Tamworth the last time we played them and we beat them by shutting down their forward pack which is what we will try and do again.
"We can always score points with young Satara [Speedy] and Amelia [Levy-Blair] out wide but the middle is where the game is won."
The biggest challenge for Swift is figuring out who to cut from his side with a maximum of 15 players permitted for finals.
Prior to his women's team taking the field, Swift will suit up for the second grade team against the Armidale Blues.
The Elks are coming off a hard-fought 14-10 victory over reigning premiers St Albert's College.
It has been an up and down season in terms of numbers but Swift said this Sunday's side will be one of their strongest yet.
"We will probably put our best XV on the paddock this weekend," he said.
"Everyone is available.
"It will probably be a different team to what we play throughout the year."
Adding to that, they're all fit after a slow start to the season.
"The men didn't have a pre-season and were very unfit for the first whole competition round," Swift said.
"But because we were forced to play two games because of Tenterfield being low on numbers, that's where we drew our game fitness from. Now everyone is showing up and we are hitting our straps at the right time."
The third grade game between Tenterfield and the Barbarians is first at 10.40am followed by second grade at 12.10pm.
