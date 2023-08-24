THE remote control for the television in the living room has become the cause of much angst in my home.
I recently purchased my first Smart TV.
My previous television lasted a good 12 years before being told it was cheaper to buy new instead of trying to fix it.
While enjoying all the bells and whistles of what a Smart TV has to offer, I was surprised to see the battery for the remote was running low after about a month.
It was then I found out that the traditional AA batteries were a thing of the past and the remote needed solar energy to recharge.
It said 'the solar cell on the back allows you to recharge the remote with the lights in your home or in direct sunlight'.
All you have to do is put the remote face down and let the magic happen.
I have never been great with technology, but it sounded simple enough.
The remote can also be charged in a USB running through the TV (cable not supplied).
Instead of making the 15-minute trip to the electronic store to buy a cable, I thought why not sit the remote next to some lights in the evening and it should be right to go by the morning.
Next day, no charge, so outside the remote went to bask in the sunshine on my balcony.
Again, no luck. And I've been on rinse and repeat since.
So like any 30-something-year-old I headed to YouTube to watch a video tutorial to see if I was doing it wrong.
Having a look at the comments, it became clear that about 80 per cent of the people on there were having similar issues.
A further dive down the wormhole revealed it was not just a problem with this particular brand or version of the remote.
After the admin suggested all the ways to utilise light and sunshine to your advantage, the solution eventually landed on "maybe go and buy the USB cable if that's easier".
Not the end of the world by any means, but it makes you wonder what the future looks like as we increasingly rely on solar and renewable energy.
The Australian government plans to become a major global supplier of renewable energy, ramping up solar, onshore and offshore wind capacity.
There will no doubt be teething issues as we move towards electric vehicles and other environmentally friendly ways of living.
But, for now, I'm off to the electronic store.
