You should share your views on a pay rise for our councillors

Over four weeks residents in Glen Innes Severn Council area will have a chance to have their say on the allowances and expenses provided to councillors after it goes "on exhibition" on August 31 for 28 days.
Can I say at the start that I support the concept that people who put their hands up and are then elected as councillors are entitled to be appropriately recompensed for their time and expenses on council business, which is, after all on our collective behalf.
Many of them, in rural areas, are sole traders and the allowances paid do not actually address the real cost they incur by being our representatives on council. They should have their phone, internet and travel expenses covered.
Whether I agree with them politically or not, I take my hat off to anyone who is willing to step up to be a councillor.
Unless significant submissions are received the proposal will be implemented.
This proposal covers things like the allowance for just being a councillor of about $16,000 per year, which works out to about $1454 per month. When you consider that they attend the monthly council meeting and also attend workshops and site inspections for development applications and meetings with ratepayers and residents it represents good value for money.
The proposal provides for training to make them better at what they do and travel on council business up to a combined cost of $10,000, with an additional $8000 allocated for the mayor.
Linked to this professional development budget $8000 is proposed to be set aside for conference registration fees, with an additional $5500 for the mayor.
Councillors will have access to a room at the Highlands Hub, paid for by council, up to $5000 per year for all councillors. This would be for things like meetings with residents and such.
Also included in this is the proposal to provide the mayor with a vehicle for their own use (including some private usage).
I do have to wonder about spending up to $75,000 to purchase a vehicle that would be allocated to the mayor, which would include limited private usage. It is proposed that an additional $13,000 be allocated for consumables and depreciation.
Neither the previous mayor, nor her predecessor, needed a dedicated mayoral vehicle.
Before nominating for election, I would hope that candidates thought about travel that might be involved.
In fact the current mayor did think about it before being elected to council and was celebrated in the Glen Innes Examiner of for "forgoing his mayoral privilege of a council car", despite there having been no designated "mayoral car" during the term of his predecessor.
Like all mayors in recent history, the previous mayor Carol Sparks booked a car from the council car pool when she needed to travel on council business.
If I live at Emmaville, for instance, and work at Glen Innes, I can hardly expect my employer to pay for my travel to and from work. It just would not happen.
Yet this is what will happen if the proposal for a mayoral car is approved.
The other concern is the cost. Up to $75,000 for the vehicle. Then we look at running costs of approximately $13,000 per year.
How many people in Glen Innes Severn Council would spend $75,000 on a vehicle?
I suspect the answer is very few.
You can buy a new electric vehicle that would suit for less than $60,000.
Hang on ... the council already has an electric vehicle.
In general, the approach to spending our money, because it is all our money as ratepayers, should be on minimising costs.
The mayor, in my opinion, just like his predecessors, should book and use pool cars when he has to travel on council business.
If you agree with me then you had better get off your bum and make a submission.
Go to the council website and look for "On Exhibition". Then go for it.
Tell the council what you think. That is what participatory democracy is all about.
