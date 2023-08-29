Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Glen Innes Council pay rise for councillors to be considered | Comment

By Michael McNamara
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:29am, first published August 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You should share your views on a pay rise for our councillors
You should share your views on a pay rise for our councillors

Over four weeks residents in Glen Innes Severn Council area will have a chance to have their say on the allowances and expenses provided to councillors after it goes "on exhibition" on August 31 for 28 days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.