Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Emmaville to celebrate 150th anniversary

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:18am, first published August 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photograph of a miner's cottage in Emmaville, date unknown. The village was settled after tin was discovered in the area. Picture supplied
A photograph of a miner's cottage in Emmaville, date unknown. The village was settled after tin was discovered in the area. Picture supplied

PEOPLE from across the globe are expected to attend the 150th anniversary celebrations of Emmaville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.