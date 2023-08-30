Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Property

Property of the week: 435 Shannon Vale Road, Glen Innes

By Property of the Week
August 31 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property of the week

  • 435 Shannon Vale Road, Glen Innes
  • Auction: October 6, 11.30am, online
  • Agency: Raine&Horne Armidale|Glen Innes
  • Agent: Nellie Hayes, 0458 326 464
  • Inspect: By appointment

Indulge in the panoramic vistas that stretch across the horizon, framing the majestic Beardy Waters. At an altitude of *1,174m this 20.09 hectares is not to missed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.