Indulge in the panoramic vistas that stretch across the horizon, framing the majestic Beardy Waters. At an altitude of *1,174m this 20.09 hectares is not to missed.
Located about 5km from Glen Innes you will be spoilt by four distinct seasons enabling you to diversify crops for higher production with intensive agriculture and maintain a steady stream of income.
Whether you're a seasoned farmer looking for a new canvas to cultivate or an aspiring agriculturist taking your first step into the world of farming, this property offers the perfect entry into agriculture.
The nutrient-rich basalt soil and natural pastures provide the ideal foundation for sheep and cattle, or perhaps a hobby farm. Alternatively, establish a self-sustainable lifestyle by way of a farmers market - noting that pumpkins, dahlias, garlic, and the like all fare well in this climate.
Glen Innes is centrally located on the Northern Tablelands in New England. With a population of about 10,000, it is well-catered to with medical services, schools, retail options, and an abundance of cafes, restaurants, and clubs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.