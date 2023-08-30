Glen Innes Examiner
Maureen Anne Smith inquest: Nursing audit at Glen Innes Hospital recommended

By Lydia Roberts
August 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Glen Innes District Hospital. Picture from file
A CORONER has recommended nursing records at Glen Innes Hospital be audited every six months, following the death of a 75-year-old grandmother from septicaemia.

