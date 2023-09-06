FARMERS will be the focus of a session promoting emotional, financial and physical health in the New England region.
The Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee (GLENRAC) is hosting the free Fit Farmers event on September 14.
It will run from 10am to 2pm in the tea room at Glen Innes showground.
"Fit Farmers takes place on RU OK Day each year and is a day that highlights the importance of taking some time to check in on your own physical, financial and emotional health for farmers," GLENRAC Chief Executive Officer Kylie Falconer said.
"The event is always a highlight of our calendar as it includes presentations from a diverse range of speakers, this year we are delighted to host Alex Thomas from #PlantASeedForSafety as our keynote speaker.
"Originally from a remote South Australian sheep station, Alex has a powerful personal story on farm safety that led to the creation of #PlantASeedForSafety - a rural social change initiative that ultimately, gets people home to their families at the end of each day."
The Rural Crime Squad - New England Police District will present at the event.
Crime in rural NSW continues to remain high with 81 per cent of farmers experiencing crimes such as stock and fuel theft, trespassing and illegal hunting.
The impact of crimes is exceptionally high causing financial, physical, and psychological devastation to farmers and has a flow-on effect to the wider Australian economy.
Staff will have time on the day to discuss any sensitive issues one-on-one during the meal breaks.
Jodi Toole from Safe Work NSW will discuss keeping safe on farms.
She will also provide an overview of the current $1000 small business rebates available for all small businesses including farmers.
Attendees with an ABN may be eligible for this rebate for workplace safety items such as 2-way radios, emergency position-indicating radio beacons (EPIRB), head bales and sunshades.
Jessica Brown from the Rural Financial Counselling Service - Northern Region will provide a snapshot of the current financial assistance available for farmers in the region, including Regional Investment Corporation Loans and the professional services available from RFCS year-round such as creating a budget, managing debt, business and succession planning.
Essential Energy will be a first-time presenter at this year's event and will cover powerline safety on farms including Look Up and Live and the powerline marker program all account holders can access.
Karen Bavea who will discuss the current Glen Innes Severn Rural Roadside Signs offer on behalf of GLENRAC.
Free to attend. Morning tea and lunch are provided.
Please RSVP for catering purposes by emailing katie.shaw@glenrac.org.au or calling the GLENRAC office on 02 6732 3443.
