RUGBY League legend Nathan Hindmarsh will be the special guest at a business awards night in New England.
Hindmarsh will be joined by his wife Bonnie at the Glen Innes Business Awards on October 20.
The 43-year-old played 330 NRL games for the Parramatta Eels between 1998 and 2012.
He also played 23 games for Australia and represented NSW 17 times in the State of Origin series against Queensland.
Hindmarsh can be seen on television every week during the rugby league season.
He is part of a panel which includes former NRL players Bryan Fletcher, Matty Johns and Gorden Tallis.
Since his retirement in 2012, Hindmarsh has made regular appearances at junior rugby league clubs and community events across regional New South Wales.
She runs Three Birds Renovations with Erin Cayless and Lana Taylor.
It helps people design and renovate their homes.
All three are married to former NRL players with Nathan Cayless and Jason Taylor having alongside Hindmarsh at the Eels.
The committee on the Glen Innes Business Chamber have been working towards the event since its relaunch in March.
There have been extra awards added this month, including farmer and tradie of the year.
White Rock Wind Farm is the naming rights sponsor with the event to be held at the Glen Innes Golf Club.
The awards are returning for the first in a number of years.
"It's about giving the business community a voice and highlighting what the region has to offer," business chamber president Cassandra Hill said.
"This will be a chance to share our collective vision and help the local economy grow and thrive into the future."
Businesses do not need to be a chamber member to be nominated for an award but it is highly encouraged.
Finalists will be announced on September 25 with people's choice voting closing on October 13.
