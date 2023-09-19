Northern Tablelands Local Land Care Services is inviting the region's wool growers to a field day focusing on sheep production at the Glen Innes Advisory and Research Centre.
The "Fleece and Feed' day of networking and updates will take place on the 28 September from 9:30 a.m. and will cover the latest developments in sheep production management.
LLS Land Services Officer, Max Newsome says the event is designed to empower sheep producers with the latest knowledge and innovations in the industry.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This gathering promises to be a valuable opportunity for networking and staying updated on essential developments in sheep farming," he says.
"With the pandemic impacting wool growers' gatherings, 'Fleece & Feed: A Field Day for Wool Growers' presents a valuable opportunity to come together once again.
"I am particularly looking forward to presenting the Northern Tableland Wether trial's past winners, as Covid has indeed hindered our ability to connect and share knowledge and celebrate the success of the Northern Tableland Wether trial," he says.
According to Mr Newsome, attendees will have the chance to delve into crucial topics in sheep-specific agriculture such as:
Cutting-edge sheep management, which covers the latest developments in sheep management software and data decision tools, with a specific focus on effectively utilising Electronic identification tags. There will be a presentation from Practical Systems and DPI's Kiri Broad Project Manager Sheep and Goat Traceability.
Lamb Weight gains: Attendees will gain insights into the ongoing research regarding lamb weight gains on annual fodder crops, aiding producers in optimising their livestock's health and performance - Carol Harris DPI pasture research team.
Disease Control and Market Trends: Includes updates on Ovine Johne's Disease and lice control from Glen Innes District Veterinarian Kate Burren. Additionally, there will be insight into the latest wool market trends and forecasts presented by AWI.
Excellence in Wool Production: Trends from the New England Wether trial, along with the presentation of 2021 and 2022 winners.
Mr Newsome says agricultural technologies of the future are fast advancing and field days such as this present a valuable opportunity for producers to get up to speed.
"As sheep EIDs are just around the corner, we'll delve into how growers can embrace this technology beyond mere compliance, seamlessly integrating it into their management systems for streamlined data collection and informed decision-making," he says.
"There is always industry-relevant research happening at the Glen Innes research station, and this gathering presents a great opportunity to go out into the paddock and look at what the team has been working on in relation to mixed annual fodder crops and lamb weight gain.
"Given the dry start to Spring has us keeping a close eye on the market. We're fortunate to have AWI joining us to shed light on the market's intricacies. This knowledge will empower us to make sound decisions regarding stock numbers during these challenging times."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.