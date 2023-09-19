Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Community

A 'Fleece and Feed' at the Glen Innes Advisory and Research

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:40pm, first published September 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Field Day: Glen Innes Advisory and research Centre is hosting a 'Fleece and Feed' field day for sheep producers. Photo from file
Field Day: Glen Innes Advisory and research Centre is hosting a 'Fleece and Feed' field day for sheep producers. Photo from file

Northern Tablelands Local Land Care Services is inviting the region's wool growers to a field day focusing on sheep production at the Glen Innes Advisory and Research Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.