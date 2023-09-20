3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
If you are looking to get your foot on the property ladder or a rental investment this home presents an excellent opportunity.
Nestled in the heart of Glen Innes, this completely renovated gem offers the perfect blend of modern comfort and timeless character.
Situated on a generous, level block, this property offers plenty of space for outdoor activities and future expansion possibilities.
From the moment you step inside, you'll be impressed by the impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail that defines this home.
Every corner radiates quality and style.
Each of the three bedrooms are generously sized, providing ample space for your family or guests.
A new kitchen and bathroom complement the home, and both come with modern features.
Stay warm and toasty during the cooler months with the cozy wood heating, adding both charm and warmth to your home.
The thoughtfully designed floor plan ensures a seamless flow between living spaces, making it perfect for entertaining or daily family life.
Bask in the sun and enjoy outdoor dining on your brand-new north-facing deck. It's the ideal spot to soak up the glorious Glen Innes weather.
With your single lock-up garage, there is plenty of storage space attached to utilise as a workshop or garden shed.
Families will love the convenience of being just a stone's throw away from schools, making the morning drop-offs a breeze. Plus, the CBD is just moments away from all your shopping and dining needs.
