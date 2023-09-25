Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall presented much-loved Glen Innes local Merle Elliott with a NSW Government Community Service Award in recognition of her almost half-a-century of dedicated volunteer service to the community.
Mr Marshall made the presentation during a function attended by Mrs Elliott's extended family, friends and former colleagues at The Glen Innes Opportunity Shop, where she spent 45 years volunteering before 'retiring' in March.
"It was an honour and privilege to present this special award to Merle for her almost five decades serving her local community through many Glen Innes organisations," Mr Marshall said.
"Merle's contribution to the Glen Innes Op Shop is rather remarkable, efforts which have touched the lives of thousands of people.
"Merle has also volunteered at the Saleyards Canteen, Meals on Wheels, RSL Auxiliary and many groups over the years.
"Her real passion has always been needlework and knitting and those skills have allowed her to rejuvenate countless dolls, and sewing clothes for them, to help brighten the day for so many children."
She also knitted baby sets for premature babies in the Mater Hospital in Brisbane, the Women's Hospital in Sydney, and John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
"Merle has sewn more than 4,000 pot holders over the past 45 years which is an amazing effort," Mr Marshall said.
"Her thousands of hours with knitting needles and at the sewing machine has contributed to the fund raising by the Opportunity Shop and many local organisations have received important and vital funding to continue good works in the community.
"Merle has set a fine example of giving back to her community and thoroughly deserves this recognition - every town needs a Merle Elliott!"
