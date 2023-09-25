Glen Innes Examiner
Our People

Merle Elliott receives NSW Government Community Service Award

By Staff Writers
Updated September 25 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:15pm
Merle Elliott surrounded by family members after receiving her NSW Government Community Service Award. Picture supplied.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall presented much-loved Glen Innes local Merle Elliott with a NSW Government Community Service Award in recognition of her almost half-a-century of dedicated volunteer service to the community.

