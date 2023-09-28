Some time ago I wrote an article that highlighted a proposal and campaign by Australian engineer Saul Griffith, who has been an adviser to US presidents on energy matters over the years, to "electrify everything".
The purpose behind this proposal was to reduce carbon emissions drastically.
Since then, there has also been much publicity about the adverse health impacts of using gas around the home.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The impact of electrifying everything would be felt even while we are still using coal and gas fired power stations. As they decline it would have an even greater impact.
Even some Murdoch papers are now talking up renewable energy and electrification.
There are also occasional positive stories in the media about community batteries and community-based power generation using renewable energy technologies.
Alongside these are stories about community opposition to renewable energy projects in some areas.
As with any development, a social licence to operate and moderating the environmental impacts of development are just as important in a renewable world as for existing industries.
As the renewables industry grows, and new opportunities arise, it is important that we do not repeat the mistakes of past development projects.
As major energy players move from fossil fuel to renewables we must ensure that they do not operate in the same way.
Companies like Rio Tinto must be stopped from repeating incidents such as the blowing up of 46,000 year-old paintings in Juukan Gorge in Western Australia.
Environmental impacts of major renewable developments are just as important as housing, industrial or resource developments.
Habitat loss, species extinction (or the increased risk of it) must be taken into account and ameliorated.
Former Greens leader and environmental campaigner Bob Brown took a public stand against a proposed wind farm in Tasmania a little while back because it was going to have an unacceptable impact.
Stories of developers wanting to destroy pristine rainforest in far north Queensland to builds a solar farm raise alarm bells that it is business as usual for these developers.
We as communities must demand better. Governments need to be very strict with all developers so that they do not contribute to species decline or reduction of habitat or have an unacceptable impact on climate change.
This is the case for new industries as well as for current ones such as forestry and resource extraction.
One way to ameliorate these impacts and the growing costs of renewables development is to reduce the scale of projects and to introduce community control and ownership of the process and the infrastructure that supports it.
The stories in the media about community-led power production are inspirational.
Unfortunately, not all communities have the social or financial capital nor the skills to develop local projects.
This notion of distributed networks of power generation and supply would reduce the need for the massive expenditure in the billions of dollars that is proposed on "poles and wires" to distribute the power produced by major wind and solar projects.
It would reduce conflict and community concern about appropriate development in the renewables sector.
There is, in my mind, a real role for local government, as the closest level of government to the people, to take leadership in this area.
They should foster and underwrite such initiatives as a way of supporting local communities to transition to renewable energy.
The cost could be spread through the provision of solar panels and batteries using loans and repayment schemes.
Local smaller scale solar farms, or solar gardens as they are being called, could give residents who are renting, or are otherwise unable to erect solar panels, to share in the benefits.
Let's move forward in aa way that supports communities and the environment rather than destroying them.
Michael McNamara, Glen Innes
All letters to the editor need to include the writer's name and address, plus a phone number if we need to contact you for clarification. Preference is given to emailed letters that are 250 words or less. Letters may be edited for clarity, space or legal reasons.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.