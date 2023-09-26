ALP senator the Hon Tim Ayres, recently visited his old High School at Glen Innes where 46 students were graduating, and gave a compelling speech to the room.
Mr Ayres was invited to visit Glen Innes High by the school, saying that 'the best thing to happen to me this year was when my staff came into the office and told me I had been asked to speak to the year 12's at Glen Innes High School.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Senator Ayres, whose positions include, Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing was elected to the NSW Senate in 2019 after spending twenty-four years in the trade union movement representing the interests of workers across a variety of sectors.
Senator Ayres grew up on his family's beef cattle farm on the north coast of NSW and completed high school in Glen Innes. He studied industrial relations at the University of Sydney and lives in Sydney.
In his first speech to the Australian Senate, Tim made several references to the Northern Tablelands area saying "I am a product of country New South Wales, of public education and of the Australian labour movement."
"It was Glen Innes High School that opened my eyes to the world of literature, of thinking about politics, of history and of how the forces of economics, class, gender and power have shaped Australian society."
Before making his speech to the school, Mr Ayres took the opportunity to meet with the recently re-elected Glen Innes Mayor, Robert Banham and have a look at some of the local businesses, saying he had not been able to get back to the Glen Innes region for some time.
"It's pretty terrific to get back to where you came from, I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to speak to the graduates at the High School tonight.
"It's a quick trip for me, the graduation is not until 7 pm, but I'm proud to be here.
"I'm really keen to see how the school is going, it's been a challenging time for the community and a tough time for these kids, they've been through a lot these year 12 students.
"With the pandemic, the drought and the bushfires, just an extremely challenging 6 years," he said.
"It's a pretty special group this year 12 group and I'm looking forward to meeting with them and hearing what they have to say."
Addressing the high School graduates later that evening, Senator Ayres spoke to them about what it means to be proud of where you come from.
"I feel strongly about this town and its community," he said,
"When people ask me where I'm from, I say I'm from Glen Innes.
"The landscape, the beautiful street, the work that the Council's done improving the main street. The town, and its history, are a constant in my life.
Graduates were treated to three important pieces of advice from the NSW senator:
One, you are not your ATAR, meaning that ultimately, there are many pathways in life, into work, study, apprenticeships or opportunity.
"What you think you really want now in terms of your life after school will change," he told the students.
"Secondly, I want to say, be a builder, not a wrecker. Some people are wreckers and at the moment it's very fashionable.
"Be a builder instead, whether it's in your workplace, in your business, in your university, when you join a union or a church group or your faith group, in your community, or in your family, make them better than when you found them."
Senator Ayres' final piece of advice to the graduates was: Be curious.
"Be curious about the world that you live in - ask questions, lots of questions," he said.
"Don't always listen to the loudest voices, look for the quiet voices, the kind ones.
"Being curious is also about looking for beauty, as well as kindness and truth for a sense of wonder."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.