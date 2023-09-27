3 beds | 1 bath | 2 cars
Renovators get ready. This roomy three-bedroom weatherboard home is all set for refreshing and is waiting for your input.
It will readily appeal to house-flippers and owner-occupiers alike - especially to young families as it is close to both primary schools - with no roads to cross.
The rooms are generous in size, including the kitchen which flows to the lounge room with a wood fire heater in place.
The laundry is ample with plenty of cupboard space.
The sunroom is a lovely place to sit in winter and would make a great home office or playroom.
The block is 539 square metres and easily maintained. The yard is fully fenced and ideal for children and small animals to play.
Solar panels have already been installed and a recent single color-bond garage erected.
"This is a great opportunity for a tradesperson or a first-home buyer wanting to get on the property ladder at an affordable price and take the property to the next level," said listing agent Brian Orvad.
