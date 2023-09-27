Glen Innes Examiner
Home/Photos and Video

Overseas workers help plug population declines across New England

LR
By Lydia Roberts
September 27 2023 - 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skilled work regional visa recipient Shalitha Sumanathilaka is a mechanic at Armidale's Graham Betts Motors. He is pictured here with RDA Northern Inland executive director Nathan Axelsson. Photo supplied.
Skilled work regional visa recipient Shalitha Sumanathilaka is a mechanic at Armidale's Graham Betts Motors. He is pictured here with RDA Northern Inland executive director Nathan Axelsson. Photo supplied.

OVERSEAS migrants are propping up population growth across the New England, according to statistics just published.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.