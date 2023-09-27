Glen Innes Examiner
Home/Photos and Video

Rex suspends flights between Armidale and Sydney, blaming pilot, engine shortage

LR
By Lydia Roberts
September 27 2023 - 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex claims Qantas pillaging its pilots has forced the carrier to suspend flights between Sydney and Armidale.
Rex claims Qantas pillaging its pilots has forced the carrier to suspend flights between Sydney and Armidale.

REX is suspending flights between Sydney and Armidale until at least March 30 next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.