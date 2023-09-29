Glen Innes resident Daniel Schilling has won an international photography award.
The 37-year-old was crowned the Male Photographer of the Year for 2023 by Fair Play Media Group which runs its red-carpet awards from the Netherlands.
It supports independent artists worldwide in the music business and also has a section dedicated to photographers.
Schilling submitted photographs taken locally with his interest in historical buildings, landscapes and vintage items.
While unable to attend the award ceremony, Daniel said he was able to watch the live-streamed version of the event and was ecstatic when they read out his name.
"I received an official email and they will soon send out a trophy in the mail.
"It's very, very lucky for someone who is from a small town like Glen Innes here in the New England area, to be the first Australian to win it, he said."
Daniel has a photography business in Glen Innes called RD's Photography which he says is building up every day.
"I'm getting more and more people starting to follow my website and Facebook page and purchasing photos I have taken.
"I get told that a lot of my photos bring back memories for a lot of people here in town, which is really great to know.
"I'm different to most photographers, I go out trying to chase one-of-a-kind photos. There's some photos I wait up to 2 to 3 years to take, just waiting for the right time," he said.
"I like capturing things that might be there one day but not there the next, you know that might have been demolished, or changed in some way."
One of the photos Daniel submitted is of his partner Singer-Songwriter Rachel Jillet. It was part of a photography shoot he did for her album cover and related media material.
He has been a finalist multiple times in the Tamworth Country Music Festival photography awards and covers local events including Anzac marches.
"I do enjoy creating material for album covers and content for musicians also," he said.
Schilling first picked up a camera in 2016 and says he feels like his craft is developing more all the time.
"I've really started hammering out my work over the last two years," he said.
"Receiving this award will really spur me on, I'm really enjoying my work at the moment," he said.
