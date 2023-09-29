Glen Innes Examiner
Home/Photos and Video

Trains North holds meeting at Tenterfield after visit at Armidale

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
September 29 2023 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trains North are holding a series of meetings and local events in the Northern Tablelands including a recent morning tea at Tenterfield.
Trains North are holding a series of meetings and local events in the Northern Tablelands including a recent morning tea at Tenterfield.

Members of Trains North organised a morning tea on Thursday, September 21st at George Inn Dining room, Royal Hotel, 130 High Street for a conversation about the ongoing campaign to bring train services from Armidale to Tenterfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.