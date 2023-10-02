A DEDICATED group of volunteers will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Glen Innes United Hospital Auxiliaries branch.
Auxiliaries provide massive assistance to hospitals, purchasing equipment that benefits patients and staff.
Dozens of valuable items worth tens of thousands of dollars have been donated to the hospital in the past 20 years alone.
President Edna Holder said it will be a time to reflect on the group's effort and the generosity of the Glen Innes community.
"The community of Glen Innes and the local area have shown so much support over the years,"
"They buy tickets in everything we run and they really are very generous.
"One of the major things we've donated were monitors for the emergency department which cost almost $60,000.
"We definitely punch way above our weight."
A group of ladies formed the Glen Innes auxiliary at the council chambers on January 5, 1933.
Records show they mended sheets and linen and sewed other items for use in the early days.
In 1941, there was a major purchase of two electric heated food trolleys which were able to keep 40 meals hot.
There was also a trolley service which allowed patients to purchase toiletries, sweets and other items.
"There was probably more of them in the beginning, but they would have had to work very hard," Ms Holder said.
"The first group of women were trailblazers and club records indicate the amount of hours they put in to fundraising efforts.
"There have been many stalwarts who have given devoted service to help our hospitals overs the years.
"I am sure this will continue when our new hospital is built."
The auxiliary has two major donors while relying on its own fundraising efforts.
Several members are now in their 80s and they welcome more volunteers and new ideas.
More men have joined in recent years and have helped run raffles along with bake sales and craft stalls.
The afternoon tea cost $10 and starts at 2pm.
Phone Edna on 0422617867 for more information.
