RATEPAYERS have given Glen Innes Council the thumbs down, with a survey reflecting growing dissatisfaction with the authority.
Chief among gripes was roads maintenance, followed by governance, leadership and communication issues.
The survey showed Glen Innes scored lower than the average regional NSW council. Ratepayers' satisfaction fell over a three-year period, from 2020 to 2023, the survey found.
Market research company Taverner Research Group conducted the survey in March and April.
More than 390 residents were interviewed by phone. They were asked to rate the quality of life in the shire, whether they were satisfied with Council's service and what they believed to be Council's highest priorities.
On the issues of governance, leadership and communication, nearly three times as many residents surveyed in 2023 had low satisfaction for financial management as had high satisfaction.
Residents were unhappier with community supports, such as aged-care facilities, children's services and support for the Aboriginal community.
But there was some heartening findings; Council scored above the NSW regional average for the delivery of services such as tourism, events and festivals, protecting the natural environment, public toilets and protecting heritage buildings.
Glen Innes Mayor Rob Banham said the shire was emerging from tough times and flooding earlier this year had a devastating impact on roads.
"We continue to improve the roads, and have just finished bitumening 15 kilometres of the Gold Road," Mayor Banham said.
"With respect to parks and gardens, we're looking to install a $600,000 playground in Anzac Park and the skywalk is going to be fantastic for locals and visitors."
Indeed, Taverner Research acknowledged concerns about roads were shared by most local councils across NSW, with satisfaction for roads maintenance across regional NSW falling by 10 per cent on average.
Residents aged 65 and over were generally more satisfied with Council's performance, with those aged between 50 and 64 the least satisfied.
