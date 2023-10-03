Electricity came to the town in 1922, so Freddy Trimmer's job as gas lighter had lost its importance.
However, his Bill Posters license was current and until recently he had held the position of Bellringer (nothing to do with church - it was an advertising position).
He died in 1925 and his obituary mentioned that he and Amelia had had 16 children as well as adopting another two.
In 1923 our 'Google' then could have been one of several directories - Moore's Almanac, Sands Directory, Wises Post Office Directory, Cooke's Business Directory, etc., - we have a few random copies in the 1920s, '30s and '40s.
I'll mention several businesses found in Sand's Business Directory that are not active here today.
Especially Peters and Co's 'Oyster Saloon' - this establishment.... 'Said to be a type of restaurant common in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and frequented mainly by the less well-off, as oysters were then very cheap...'
There were four boot makers or shoe repairers: Edwards, Moores, Pearce, and Alcott, as well as Whyte's Boot factory; two cordial factories - Marshall's and Sayers; two tailors - Hardy and Bickle and Walter Ruthven; Wharton was a Coach builder, McMorrow and Hall Coach Painters; Cartwright was a Motor Body Builder. JF Chaffey advertised both as a builder coaches and motor engines; there were at least three blacksmiths plus a Livery Stable.
Car ownership was increasing dramatically - despite this, stables, buggy sheds and hitching posts were still being constructed.
There was a Starr Bowkett Building Society which persisted for many years.
Starr-Bowkett Co-operative Societies were 'a form of terminating building society. They are a co- operative financial organisation that provides loans to members and operates on the principle of mutual self-help active for many years.'
Water was being supplied from the Beardy and still washhouses were being built. Because of the danger of fire getting away from the copper, these were separate from the house.
The days before immunisations -23 cases of Diphtheria, 12 typhoid and 10 of scarlet fever were reported that year.
Outside lavatories were still being serviced by the pan system. Never a popular job choice, but the dunny man must surely be considered as the most important person in town - if he did not turn up and was not there to regularly race through the back lanes at night.......
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.