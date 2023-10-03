There has been a heavy push from some very seriously connected people for Australia to develop nuclear power capability.
This has included our own local MP, Barnaby Joyce, who recently decided to lad a convoy to Canberra to stop renewables.
We need to be very cautious about moving down this pathway. It does not matter on what yardstick you measure the nuclear option, it comes up short.
Successive federal governments, since the days of Bob Hawke in the 1980s have tried, unsuccessfully, to find a solution to storing nuclear waste.
Most recently, the Federal Court sent them back to the drawing board after upholding an appeal which overturned the decision to locate the waste dump in South Australia.
It is not likely to get any easier to find a waste storage option in the near to long term.
The costs associated with going nuclear are also a horrendous proposition. It is widely acknowledged that nuclear is the most expensive power generation option by far.
Recent proponents for going nuclear have been pushing for us to adopt Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).
One problem is that SMRs are an experimental technology. There are no operating, commercially viable SMRs anywhere in the world. China and Russia each have one operating experimental facility.
SMRs, or any other nuclear technology, will take decades to implement, so they are no solution to our immediate energy needs.
They are really asking you, the taxpayers of Australia, to financially underwrite a process that is not proven and is not operating anywhere in the world on a commercial basis.
Not only are they asking you to take a big risk on the technology, but they are asking you to delay implementing real solutions.
Another issue is that, just like coal and gas, nuclear technologies depend on a fuel source that is not renewable. There are limited resources of uranium and once gone, all the technology developed will be just more waste and ruins to deal with.
Renewables are already cheaper than coal and gas and are predicted to remain the cheapest source of energy into the forseeable future.
We are much better off to focus on solar and wind technologies and other renewable technologies and storage solutions.
