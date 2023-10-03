Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Michael McNamara column: avoid the nuclear option

By Michael McNamara
October 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nuclear power options are not the way forward, writes Michael McNamara. File photo.
Nuclear power options are not the way forward, writes Michael McNamara. File photo.

There has been a heavy push from some very seriously connected people for Australia to develop nuclear power capability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.