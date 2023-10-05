ARTISTS across New England have contributed more than $15,000 to improve health services in the region.
Funds raised will go to the Attract Connect Stay program which has been running in Glen Innes since 2022.
There are 57 pieces up for auction with local and interstate artists contributing to the auction.
Glen Innes was the first NSW town to adopt the Attract Connect Stay program.
They hope to raise $10,000 to help bring health resources to the region.
The key purpose of Attract Connect Stay is to address the chronic shortages of health professionals (including GPs, Nurses, Dentists, Pharmacists and Allied Health workers) in the Glen Innes Severn Council area.
It seeks to attract and retain qualified health professionals by providing tailored support through a 'Health Workforce Recruiter Connector' to assist in the resettlement of new-to-area professionals in the region.
Attract Connect Stay president Jo Enoch said it is important for the group to be proactive with its fundraising.
"We had a great amount of interest and there are plenty of talented artists in the community," she said.
"An online auction is fairly new to me, but the response has been fantastic so far."
Karen Munster is employed as the health worker recruiter in the Attract Connect Stay program.
She has also donated ten of her own art works for the auction, valued at just over $1600.
Indigenous artist Lloyd Gawur donated seven pieces he's acquired from other artists over the years, collectively worth $3850 total.
The ladies from Wrap With Love, who meet in the local library once a week to natter and knit, have also been involved in donating a blanket worth $100.
Ms Enoch said raising money will help with the amount of people relocating to Glen Innes.
"It's vital to have a functioning health force, it impacts every aspect of our lives," she said
"We've had an influx of people moving to the area after the Lismore floods.
"One of the first things they were concerned about was the lack of GPs in the region.
"When waiting lists have 400 people and are one to two years long, it affects our ability to attract new people to town."
The group works to provide employment opportunities for partners and family members.
They are also now registered with the Australian charities organisation which should help with tax deductible donations from businesses.
"We look at the needs of not only the professional, but their family and spouses," Ms Enoch said
"It's a very holistic approach."
The items are up for auction until the end of October and can be viewed at https://www.32auctions.com/ACSART
