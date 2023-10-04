4 beds | 2 baths
We are pleased to present to the market 250 Sissons Road, "Glenrock", Aberfoyle.
Located 27km east of Guyra and 57km northeast of Armidale, this 790 hectare (1,952.13 acres) property comprises of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, machinery shed, two silos, a set of steel cattle yards with a laneway system leading from the paddocks.
Water security is aided by 965.2mm rainfall, 3kms of Wollomombi River frontage (with an abundance of trout for the fishing enthusiasts), 6 troughs, and several dams.
Glenrock is a mix of highly productive basalt soils and pastures that have carried upward of 600 cows.
The property features a mix of sheltered areas and open grazing land and additionally it consists of 4km of new exclusion boundary fencing.
Panoramic views overlooking the horizon in every direction make for the perfect blend of productivity and peaceful living.
Coming soon with Nellie Hayes Raine & Horne Rural Armidale|Glen Innes and James Beer Colliers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.