I find myself deeply troubled by the impending heatwaves that already have and will again envelop Eastern NSW, writes Emergency Department doctor Lai Heng Foong.
Dr Foong works out of a Sydney ED, but has penned her concerns around the impact heatwaves can have.
While heatwaves are commonly associated with heatstroke and heat stress, it is crucial to realise that elevated temperatures place immense strain on the entire human system, heightening the risks of heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and other life-threatening conditions.
Our hospitals are poised to grapple with an influx of patients suffering from heat-related injuries, necessitating urgent, proactive measures to mitigate this impending crisis.
One pivotal facet of addressing this pressing issue is to focus on educating multicultural Australians about the risks of extreme heat and imparting effective adaptation strategies.
It is imperative to recognise that individuals from diverse backgrounds may not possess a comprehensive understanding of the hazards associated with prolonged exposure to high temperatures or the necessary measures to safeguard themselves and their families.
This is especially pertinent for those coming from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, who face an elevated risk of health issues due to extreme heat.
Recent record breaking temperatures across Sydney, coupled with the declaration of El Nino serve as stark reminders of the urgent need to establish a clear connection between climate change and the escalating frequency and severity of heatwaves.
In these challenging times, let us prioritise initiatives that focus on heat adaptation and education, coming together as a community to confront the growing threat of extreme heat, while simultaneously demanding the requisite actions to combat climate change.
We need to build community resilience in disaster preparedness through education and communicating health messages early, and ensuring our vulnerable groups in the community are protected.
The health and safety of our fellow Australians hinge on our collective resolve to address this issue.
Dr Lai Heng Foong is an Emergency Physician based in Sydney and Chair of the Public Health and Disaster Committee of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine.
She is a passionate advocate for building community resilience in disaster preparedness, especially among the most vulnerable populations affected by the compounding effects of climate change on disasters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.