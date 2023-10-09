Glen Innes Examiner
Health, wealth experts to present at annual GLENRAC Rural Women's Day

Updated October 9 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:38pm
From left Bronnie Taylor, Jodie Ekert, Kate Grey and Ellen Day at last year's event, held in Ben Lomond Hall. Bellydancers are on the agenda at this year's gathering.
BELLYDANCERS, advice on writing wills and presentations from health experts are all on the agenda for this year's GLENRAC Rural Women's Day event.

