BELLYDANCERS, advice on writing wills and presentations from health experts are all on the agenda for this year's GLENRAC Rural Women's Day event.
This will be the 10th rural women's day and will be held at the Glen Innes Showgrounds Tearooms on Friday, October 13.
There will be presentations, displays from local support agencies and businesses and guest speakers.
Organised by the Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee, the event aims to gather women from across the district to learn, share and connect.
"Each year we seek guest speakers to inform and inspire those attending to connect with like-minded women, widen their social circles and support networks, access the available mental and physical health service providers and support or create small businesses," GLENRAC chief executive Kylie Falconer said.
NSW Minister for Women, Jodie Harrison, has prepared a pre-recorded keynote address.
Physiotherapist Jess Walker, who specialises in women's health, will present at the event, along with solicitors from North and North West Community Legal Service talking about wills, executors and power of attorney.
"Other presenters include the well-known and respected women's health experts, Christine Connor from HealthWise and Margie Burns from Narrabri Community Health and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program's Letitia Cross," Ms Falconer said.
"We're very excited to offer something new for 2023, in the form of a performance and presentation by Shimmy in the Glen, who share their joy of dance and raise awareness about women's support services."
The $10 entry fee includes catering, a barista coffee voucher and a gift bag valued at $30.
Tickets are limited and bookings are essential at glenrac.org.au/whats-on/glenrac-rural-womens-day.
