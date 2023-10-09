The professional team from Museums and Galleries NSW working here recently on stories about items in our museum considered some of the gems in our collection were wooden sheep hurdles, made with handmade nails, and erected by the shepherds to protect sheep at night before the days of fencing paddocks.
Those nails would have been made by a blacksmith and in earliest times, onsite, by the farmer himself.
Some of the insights from the team's visit will soon be added Story Place site Stories About the History and Culture of NSW - https://storyplace.org.au/.
'The Settlers Guide: Old Time Bush Skills for Australians' (selections from the Agricultural Gazette of New South Wales1890-1910) compiled by Keith Smith exhorts:
'A great deal is written about the necessity of the workshop on the farm ... No farmer should attempt to get along in this age without a blacksmiths shop owing to the fact that nearly all farm machinery is made very largely from iron and steel ...
When purchasing a forge, anvil, blacksmith's tongs, stocks, and dies - in fact all tools necessary for a blacksmiths outfit for the farm no greater mistake can be made than that of buying what is called 'a cheap set ... whatever you do, do not buy a small anvil or attempt to get along with a piece of railroad iron...' (1906)
As well as machinery, shoeing horses and fixing wagons and yokes and mining equipment etc, needed the blacksmith's ingenuity.
Although there was no local newspaper in which to advertise until October 1874 when the Glen Innes Examiner was first published, we have been able to source the names of early blacksmiths from NSW Government gazettes, Armidale Express newspaper advertisements, and post office directories as well as from the Father's Occupation column on Marriage and Birth certificates.
Our archives list dozens of blacksmiths working here.
The earliest include: 1856 Fred Boffinger, Wellingrove and James Prior, Glen Innes; 1858 Augustus Weideman, Moredun; 1859 John Welsh, Glen Innes; 1860 William Stibbard, Glen Elgin; 1863 George Beard, Moredun; 1867 William Collins, Bolivia and Philip Garrigan, Wellingrove; 1870 William DeFraine, Ben Lomond; 1871 David Yeomans, Kings Plains; 1872 Archibald John Davidson, William Egan and Thomas Smith, Glen Innes; 1873 Peter Quinn Vegetable Creek;1874 Sully Co and James Mudd Glen Innes.
Would Manns, Sullys, Alan McLeod, and Jack McLoughlin have been the last to close?
