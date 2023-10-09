Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/History

History Matters: Glen Innes and a background of rural blacksmithing

By Eve Chappell
October 10 2023 - 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wooden hurdles for housing sheep put together with hand made nails in The Land of the Beardies Museum in Glen Innes. Picture supplied.
Wooden hurdles for housing sheep put together with hand made nails in The Land of the Beardies Museum in Glen Innes. Picture supplied.

The professional team from Museums and Galleries NSW working here recently on stories about items in our museum considered some of the gems in our collection were wooden sheep hurdles, made with handmade nails, and erected by the shepherds to protect sheep at night before the days of fencing paddocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.