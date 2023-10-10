From the 8th to the 10th of October 1871, Chicago was gutted by what came to be known as the Great Chicago Fire. Three hundred lives were lost during the fire, and nearly 100,000 people were left homeless.
During the fire, a man named Horatio Spafford appeared to lose everything. A senior partner in a Chicago Law firm, Spafford had invested heavily in real estate in the city, only to see the fire reduce his years of investment to ashes. However, the loss of so much material wealth would prove nothing compared to the losses he would go on to experience.
Thinking a vacation would do his grieving family some good, he sent his wife and four daughters on a ship to England, planning to join them after he finished some pressing business at home. However, while crossing the Atlantic Ocean, the ship was involved in a terrible collision and sunk.
More than two hundred people lost their lives, including all four of Spafford's precious daughters. His wife, Anna, survived the tragedy. Upon arriving in England, she sent a telegram to her husband that began: "Saved alone. What shall I do?"
Horatio immediately set sail for England. When passing over the spot where the shipwreck occurred, Spafford thought about his daughters; words of comfort and hope filled his heart and mind.
As he penned them, he could scarcely have imagined he was composing what would become one of the most beloved and enduring Christian hymns in the English-speaking world: It is well with my soul.
When peace like a river, attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll-
Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to know
It is well, it is well with my soul
Of course, Horatio Spafford was drawing on his Christian faith at that moment. Not a faith that imagined God to be some kind of genie of the lamp who existed only to keep him from trouble and make life pleasant. But a God who's sure and certain promises could provide a trustworthy anchor for him, whatever he might face in life.
And Lord haste the day, when the faith shall be sight,
The clouds be rolled back as a scroll;
The trump shall resound, and the Lord shall descend,
Even so, it is well with my soul.
With these words, Spafford gives voice to Christian hope that this world will not be as good as it gets. Rooted in his knowledge that Jesus had risen from the grave and overcome death itself, Spafford looked to the day when God would draw a line under history as we know it, unwind all that is wrong with this world, wipe every tear from his people's eyes, and take them to be with him for all eternity. A moment in which he would once more embrace those four darling children lost to him in the very place he wrote his famous hymn.
As I contemplate the anniversary of the events that moved Spafford to write his hymn, I am reminded of the trouble of our own time. The news is filled with stories of war. Our country is politically polarised, causing tension among people in a way I have never experienced in my 40 years. And that is without beginning to think about what is hard in my personal life and the lives of others I care for. More and more, I feel myself clinging to and comforted by the very same anchor that Spafford grasped onto all those years ago.
