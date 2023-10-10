With these words, Spafford gives voice to Christian hope that this world will not be as good as it gets. Rooted in his knowledge that Jesus had risen from the grave and overcome death itself, Spafford looked to the day when God would draw a line under history as we know it, unwind all that is wrong with this world, wipe every tear from his people's eyes, and take them to be with him for all eternity. A moment in which he would once more embrace those four darling children lost to him in the very place he wrote his famous hymn.

