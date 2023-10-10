Voting on the referendum for a Voice has begun with pre-polling and remote voting, and as I drove down Grey St today I saw, in a sight repeated outside polling places across Australia, people handing out for both sides outside the Town Hall.
Our views as a nation will be made clear on Saturday.
It grieves me that a proposal that is so simple, so heartfelt, should have become the focus of such dissension and conflict.
Australian voters are being asked, at the most fundamental level, whether we should listen to the voices of the people who inhabited this country before we took it from them, about matters that affect them.
Strip away all the rhetoric and argy-bargy about third chambers, high court challenges, extra rights, division, not going far enough, going too far, not having enough power, having too much power ... they are just strategic messages to try to turn people away from what should be a simple and straightforward decision.
All too often they are about driving division and confusion.
The 'no' campaign has been modelled on the campaigning strategies of the fundamentalist right in the US. It is aimed as sewing division and suspicion and bears only a fleeting relationship to reality.
It is driven by internal inconsistencies and falsehoods.
If we had truth in advertising laws that applied to political campaigns, then we would have seen a very different campaign around the Voice.
However, I do not intend to try to dismantle the 'no' case piece by piece.
That would make no impact whatever on those who adhere to it.
I want to speak to the underlying principles and the reasons I think people should vote 'yes'.
The vote in the referendum, whether on Saturday or earlier, is fundamentally about a principle. Australian voters have traditionally not been adept at voting on principle. They seem more focused on detail, even when that detail can only be determined after the principle is agreed.
A simple example would be that of buying a new car.
The first thing to decide is whether to buy a new car (the principle). Next you would decide on make and model, new or second hand, colour, auto or manual etc (the process).
The proposals for Voice, Treaty and Truth in the Uluru Statement from the Heart encapsulate what reconciliation really is.
It is about listening and then acting. It is about facing the truth about our past and moving past it in a way that respects everyone involved in our shared future.
The ongoing intergenerational impacts of colonisation on our First nations peoples across Australia are self-evident. Aboriginal people have lower life expectancy than the general population. They are overrepresented in the criminal system, in fact, they are over policed and criminalised from a young age. Aboriginal women are more likely to be the victims of domestic violence, but don't think that means it is just Aboriginal men doing the violence. Aboriginal people, on average, have lower educational outcomes and lower wages across their lifetimes.
All of these outcomes have multiple causative factors but chief among them is the ongoing disadvantage and impacts that come from being almost hunted and shot into oblivion, having every aspect of their lives controlled by the state and being underpaid, or unpaid, when they did the same work as non-Aboriginal people.
It all adds up over time and over generations.
Despite spending billions of dollars in the area of Aboriginal Affairs over decades, federal and state governments have a sorry history of taking into account the views and wishes and priorities of Aboriginal people.
To my mind, this lack of willingness or capacity to listen over time is one of the big reasons to enshrine the Voice into our Constitution. At least governments in the future will not be able to rely on the old bureaucrat's response ... We were not told.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.