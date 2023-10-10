The ongoing intergenerational impacts of colonisation on our First nations peoples across Australia are self-evident. Aboriginal people have lower life expectancy than the general population. They are overrepresented in the criminal system, in fact, they are over policed and criminalised from a young age. Aboriginal women are more likely to be the victims of domestic violence, but don't think that means it is just Aboriginal men doing the violence. Aboriginal people, on average, have lower educational outcomes and lower wages across their lifetimes.

